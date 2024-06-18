Tomas Ramos, Founder of Anti-Poverty Nonprofit Oyate Group, Honored with President's Lifetime Achievement Award

Tomas Ramos accepted the President's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of over 5,000 hours of volunteer service

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 13, Tomas Ramos, the founder, president and CEO of the NYC-based anti-poverty nonprofit Oyate Group, was recognized with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, the most prestigious civil award for extraordinary volunteerism that can be bestowed by the President of the United States. New York State Senator Luis Sepulveda presented Tomas with a personalized certificate, a letter by President Joe Biden and a gold medallion at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

From left to right: Oyate Group Program Coordinator Alexander Reyes; Oyate Group CEO, President and Founder Tomas Ramos; and Oyate Group Director of Programs Augustina Warton

"It is truly an honor to receive and accept President Joe Biden's Lifetime Achievement Award among friends, colleagues and my community," said Tomas Ramos, CEO, president and founder of Oyate Group. "New York City is my home, and I will continue to invest time and resources to re-empower communities facing economic hardships in an effort to create a more resilient New York."

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award honors outstanding individuals with over 5,000 hours of service who have positively impacted communities and inspired those around them to take action too.

Tomas is known as an agent of change in the Bronx and other boroughs for the innovative, sustainable and holistic structures he introduces to under-served communities through Oyate Group. From vaccinating over 40,000 Bronx residents deemed unreachable by the city at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to creating the first paid internship program for undocumented students in NYC, Tomas's influence in the city reverberates across the nation. Most recently, Tomas partnered with Grubhub and the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association to give $200,000 in microgrants and mentoring to local restaurant owners.

Tomas' dedication to the Bronx community was recently recognized for the second consecutive year by City & State New York's 2024 Bronx Power 100 list where he ranked 83. Tomas has also been included in Crain's New York Business's Notable Hispanic Leaders and Executives list in 2022 and 2021, recognized in Negocios Now's NYC Latinos 40 under 40 Class of 2022 in 2023 and awarded the VIP Community Services' Community Builder Award in 2022.

About Oyate Group

Oyate Group is a Bronx-based nonprofit with the mission to alleviate poverty through sustainable and holistic solutions that empower underserved communities across New York City and close resource gaps for New Yorkers. Oyate Group's programs and initiatives focus on youth development, small business empowerment, food accessibility, gun violence prevention and more. Oyate Group is nationally recognized for vaccinating over 40,000 New Yorkers at the height of the pandemic, its one-of-a-kind paid internship program for undocumented youth, a small business incubator offering up to $50,000 to local entrepreneurs, a $20,000 scholarship for Bronx youth headed to college, a leadership program for high schoolers, annual turkey giveaways, backpack giveaways and gun buybacks. For more information, visit OyateGroup.org, and follow Oyate Group on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

