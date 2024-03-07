Tomato Seeds Market Global Report 2024: A $1.85 Billion Industry by 2030 Driven by Accessibility and Surge in Organic Farming Practices

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tomato Seeds Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tomato Seeds Market size is expected to be valued at around US$ 1.85 Billion by 2030

Globally, tomato seeds experience acclaim and are respected for their versatility and dietary value. From the bustling markets of Asia to the old-fashioned farms of Europe, these tiny marvels signify culinary excellence. Their reputation transcends borders, adorning salads, sauces, and dishes in every nook of the globe. With a wealthy background spanning centuries, tomato seeds captivate gardeners and chefs alike, embodying the essence of worldwide gastronomy and sustaining a legacy of taste that knows no bounds.



Tomato Seeds Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period (2024 to 2030)



The growing interest in accessible produce and organic farming practices has fueled a surge in the tomato seeds market. Consumers' growing desire for wholesome, sustainably sourced greens has extended the need for exceptional tomato seeds. Organic farming techniques emphasize seed diversity and quality, propelling market increase. This trend displays a broader shift towards healthier lifestyles and environmental awareness, propelling farmers and clients to invest in top-class tomato seeds for advanced yields and nutritional value.



The high growth in the global tomato hybrid seeds market sector is attributed to increased hybrid seed usage across developing economies. Further, there is a rising interest in new variations, such as grape tomatoes, in mature or developed markets, and there is an increase in demand for tomatoes thanks to the need and rising cultivation. Also, a good return on investment in this segment opens up opportunities and attracts growers worldwide to adopt hybrid tomato seeds to produce tomatoes.



As customers become more aware of the fitness benefits of tomato seeds, their demand is increasing. According to the MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) journal, in March 2022, tomato seeds contain 22.2% to 40% proteins on a dry weight basis, with excessive levels of glutamic and aspartic acid, which are umami-tasting amino acids. The seeds are a good source of essential amino acids such as arginine, threonine, lysine, and leucine.

So, significant companies worldwide are investing in researching and developing new varieties of tomato seeds and conducting different breeding programs for the latest varieties. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global tomato seeds market rise over the forecast period. As a result, the tomato seeds market size was US$ 1.19 Billion in 2023.



Large tomato seeds section might expand the tomato seeds market



The large tomato seed section is expected to account for an essential market proportion. This is due to the fact that customers and food industries prefer large tomatoes for their strong taste and versatility in culinary applications. Also, the upward demand for premium tomato products, sauces, and pastes necessitates large seed sizes. As a result, breeders and growers are paying increasing attention to growing and cultivating large tomato types to satisfy these evolving market needs, propelling an increase in this phase.



Farmland cultivation is important in the tomato seed market



Farmland cultivation is anticipated to hold a crucial market proportion in the coming years. As global populations expand, a developing need for increased food production is desired, especially in sustainable agriculture. Tomato seeds tailor-made for particular farmland conditions, weather resilience, and disease resistance are gaining prominence. Moreover, advancements in agricultural technology and precision farming strategies are enhancing the efficiency of tomato cultivation. These developments, coupled with the growing cognizance of specialized tomato seeds' economic benefits and environmental sustainability, propel the significant adoption and boom of farmland applications in the market.



The hybrid variety may become more popular for tomato seeds in the market



The hybrid kind is poised for prominence in the tomato seeds market. This is because hybrids typically offer higher yields, advanced disorder resistance, and more suitable uniformity than standard types. Farmers value those attributes for maximizing productivity and minimizing risks. Also, hybrids are tailored for particular market choices, uniform seed size, and extended shelf lives, which are attractive to both growers and consumers. So, the reliability and overall performance contribute to the growing importance of the global tomato hybrid seed market.



The tomato seeds market is still primarily dominated by open-field technology



Open-field technology continues to dominate the tomato seeds market due to its tested efficacy and price effectiveness. This traditional technique gives ample space for huge-scale cultivation, permitting efficient use of sources like daylight and water. It additionally facilitates mechanization, simplifying farming operations and decreasing labor costs.

Moreover, open-field farming allows crop rotation and pest management strategies, promoting sustainable practices. While greenhouse and hydroponic systems provide controlled environments, open-field technology remains desired for its reliability, scalability, and suitability for numerous geographic areas, ensuring continued dominance in the tomato seeds market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

BASF S.E.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Bayer Crop Science SE.

Syngenta AG

Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd.

UPL LMt.

GroupeLimagrain Holding

RijkZwaanZaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

Product - Global Tomato Seed Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Large Tomato Seeds

Cherry Tomato Seeds

Others

Application - Global Tomato Seed Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

Type - Global Tomato Seed Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Open-Pollinated Varieties

Hybrids

Others

Technology - Global Tomato Seed Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Open-Field

Protected Cultivation

Countries - Global Tomato Seed Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa



