Tombras on Track to Become the First Cookieless Ad Agency with Dstillery's ID-free® Targeting Technology

ID-free Delivered 250% Lift in Conversions Against Cookie-based Targeting for Tombras

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery, the leader in AI ad targeting, revealed today the success its privacy-safe ID-free® technology delivered for independent advertising agency Tombras in a recent ad campaign for one of their large retail brands. ID-free outperformed cookie-based targeting for the retail brand with 7.6x more impressions and 2.5x more conversions per dollar. The campaign's success helps solidify Tombras' goal of leading the agency and brand transition to cookieless advertising.

"Our collaboration with Tombras proves the exciting possibilities for brands to adopt new innovations in a pivotal industry transition away from cookies," said Michael Beebe, CEO, Dstillery. "These results illuminate a compelling future for the programmatic advertising industry and allow us to rethink our assumptions about digital ad targeting. Indeed, they show that by applying AI, programmatic campaigns can outperform cookies in terms of performance and scale, without relying on user tracking, setting a new gold standard for user privacy."

ID-free, the industry's only ID-less behavioral targeting technology, uses Dstillery's patented* AI technology to predict the value of an impression to a brand without knowing anything about the user. The technology uses AI to learn from browsing patterns detected in de-identified, opt-in panel data.

Similar to how AI language models, such as ChatGPT, learn by predicting the next word in a sentence, ID-free learns by predicting the next website visit in an opted-in panel of anonymous users' online journeys. The result is targeting that reaches any display ad impression with or without IDs and can be used to power a range of Dstillery products.

"We are proud to work with companies like Dstillery to redefine value and identity in an ever-changing landscape for our brands, no matter the vertical," said Alexander Potts, SVP of Programmatic & Digital Investment, Tombras. "Dstillery is an essential partner in helping brands and agencies embrace innovative solutions like ID-free without sacrificing campaign results."

Tombras, whose clients include Pods Moving & Storage, Orangetheory, RE/MAX, and Sally Beauty, activated ID-free with Predictive Bidding, an AI-powered methodology that predicts the exact value of an impression to the brand and how much they should bid for it, driving cost-efficient precision targeting at scale.

*U.S. Patent Numbers 11,068,935 and 11,699,109

ABOUT DSTILLERY
Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has been granted 21 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TOMBRAS
Tombras is one of the top independent agencies in North America. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our guiding mission. The foundation beneath it all is independence, which has been a force multiplier in the data + creativity equation, allowing us to invest and reinvest in our people and technology. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk and customer experience lab and much more, we do it all with nearly 500 strategists, creatives, designers, copywriters, media specialists, data scientists, researchers, tech and social media experts, producers, and directors. For more information, visit tombras.com.

