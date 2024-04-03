TOMBSTONE® Pizza Celebrates its Born-in-a-Bar Roots with Release of TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza

Alongside the all-new thin crust creation, consumers can enjoy limited-edition I(Pizza)A from Voodoo Ranger®

SOLON, Ohio, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMBSTONE® Pizza is raising a glass to its born-in-a-bar heritage with the introduction of TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza, an all-new take on the zesty, bold taste first introduced nearly 65 years ago in Medford, WI. Bursting with flavor, the latest culinary creation is loaded with delicious toppings and the brand's signature sauce, all on a thin, buttery crust.

Whether grabbing a bite after the bar or hanging out with friends at home, pizza lovers can experience TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza in two savory options:

TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza – The Primo is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, red onion, zesty tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese on thin, buttery crust.

is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, red onion, zesty tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese on thin, buttery crust. TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza – Let's Meat Up is piled high with pepperoni, pork belly crumble, zesty tomato sauce, rich cheddar and mozzarella cheeses on thin, buttery crust.

Nothing pairs better with pizza than beer - some might even say they are the perfect combination. That's why TOMBSTONE® Pizza teamed up with the number one IPA brand, Voodoo Ranger®, to give consumers a "full on flavor" experience with the release of the Voodoo Ranger® I(Pizza)A, a limited-edition pizza-flavored beer. This new brew is best enjoyed alongside a slice of TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza.

"TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza taps into our history, while also introducing a new flavor era for the brand," said Neil Morrissey, Marketing Brand Manager at Nestlé. "And there's no better way to toast to our latest culinary innovation than with an ice-cold I(Pizza)A, created in collaboration with our friends at Voodoo Ranger®."

I(Pizza)A is the ultimate blend of flavors, pairing the innovative and flavorful IPAs from Voodoo Ranger® with bold tastes inspired by TOMBSTONE® Pizza. This 7% ABV slice of heaven delivers an ice-cold refreshing beer with flavors reminiscent of the TOMBSTONE® Pizza crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices. The finishing pepperoni kick of heat will make you reach for another slice... or another pint.

To celebrate National Beer Day on April 7, consumers can purchase two four-packs of 16 ounce cans of Voodoo Ranger® I(Pizza)A for $49.99 inclusive of shipping for a limited time in select markets – specially brewed and available at https://www.voodooranger.com/beer/i-pizza-a/.*

Both varieties of TOMBSTONE® Tavern-Style Pizza – The Primo and Let's Meat Up – will be available at select retailers starting this month with nationwide availability in July 2024 for an MSRP of $6.99 (prices may vary by store).

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

*India Pale Ale with Natural Flavors. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins, CO. Please Drink Responsibly.

