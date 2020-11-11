TOMIA and Clear Join Forces to Deliver A New Blockchain-Based Automated Approach for The Global Roaming Ecosystem

VIENNA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA, the market leader in end-to-end connectivity optimization solutions, and Clear, the developer of blockchain-based settlement and clearing networks, today announced a partnership to provide the global roaming ecosystem with a joint roaming management, reconciliation and settlement platform. Combining Clear's best-in-class blockchain solutions and TOMIA's roaming deal management and settlement solutions, the two will collaborate to offer the telecoms industry increased savings and efficiency. This partnership will formulate an end to end solution for both existing as well as new services from set up to settlement, for the enablement of new 5G, IoT and edge services. This platform will truly transform the Operators' ability to innovate and increase revenues in the coming years.

TOMIA is upgrading its roaming deal management and partner settlement applications to be interoperable with various blockchain workflows ensuring partner collaboration and automation for the blockchain enabled partners. The partnership between Clear and TOMIA brings together the strengths of both Clear's blockchain solution with TOMIA's application ensuring a seamless wholesale roaming deal management and settlement solution for both blockchain and non-blockchain partners.

Clear is changing B2B trade by enabling enterprises to seamlessly transition from the current inefficient and manual processes to automated settlement and clearing systems, reducing disputes and creating a more collaborative, frictionless ecosystem. As the telecommunications industry continues to develop rapidly, Clear and TOMIA will work closely together to support the industry in this venture by developing new solutions for the automation of wholesale roaming settlement processes. The pair will also collaborate to build a joint blockchain-based solution with the aim of enhancing both parties' current service offerings.

Marco Limena, CEO of TOMIA, said, "TOMIA and Clear share the common goal of seeking to offer transformative solutions to the telecommunications industry. Automated settlement solutions that drive partner collaboration and dispute automation processes are something the telecommunications industry has wanted for some time. It brings the much-needed benefits such as reduced costs, improved time management, and increased cash flow efficiencies. System upgrades like these are increasingly important at a time when the industry is undergoing significant change, and telecoms providers seek to drive connectivity through new innovative technologies like 5G."

Commenting, Eran Haggiag, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear said, "We are thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with an industry leader like TOMIA. Our partnership gives expression to our commitment to working side by side and sharing expertise and insights in order to cultivate new solutions that will automate the entire wholesale roaming settlement process, right the way through, from agreement management to settlement stage."

About TOMIA

TOMIA was formed from the merger of Starhome Mach and Telarix, industry leaders in Roaming and Interconnect. TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, Machine Learning and 5G. With regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators globally. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com.

About Clear

Clear builds blockchain-based settlement and clearing networks for global industries. Founded in 2018, Clear facilitates frictionless B2B trade by enabling enterprises to transition from current inefficient and manual processes to real-time trading and clearing on a global scale. Clear's platform helps enterprises automate contracts and data management while guaranteeing control, security, and privacy in networks with multiple partners. This also provides automatic payments and clearing, reducing transaction fees, long payment cycles, and managing fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.clearx.io.

Marco Limena, CEO of TOMIA and Eran Haggiag, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear, are available for interviews.

