Tomi.ai Selected for Google for Startups Cloud Program

Company's Predictive Targeting Technology Strengthens Digital Customer Acquisition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomi.ai, a predictive analytics platform for marketers powered by machine learning (ML), announced today it joined the Google for Startups Cloud Program. Tomi.ai empowers businesses to improve privacy-conscious customer acquisition online with high-powered predictive behavioral analytics.

Tomi.ai’s Konstantin Bayandin, Founder and CEO (left), and Dmitry Popov, Co-founder and Head of Growth (right)

Tomi.ai provides companies with long sales and lead-to-revenue cycles with scalable, affordable, and optimized digital marketing solutions powered by ML. The company calculates predictive conversions in Google Cloud, and Tomi.ai's participation in the Google for Startups Cloud Program provides access to dedicated Google startup experts and one-on-one guidance and support from Google Cloud engineers.

"Google Cloud services are a key element of our cloud infrastructure, and it is essential that our team understand how to take the most from it," said Tomi.ai's Founder and CEO, Konstantin Bayandin. "As a member of the Google for Startups Cloud Program, we receive support from Google, helping us devise elegant solutions to our client's most complex problems. In addition, identifying the most efficient ways to run computation via Google Cloud helps us deliver faster results and more value to our customers."

The digital marketing industry is moving away from the 3rd party cookies that historically facilitated targeting in digital advertising to improve consumer privacy. Instead, Tomi.ai's innovative predictive targeting technology relies on first-party behavioral data, a privacy-conscious solution that requires faster and more powerful computational capabilities. Google Cloud provides the support Tomi.ai needs to deliver B2B marketing solutions powered by precision targeting.

"We are only a few days into the program and already seeing far-reaching results for our customers," said Bayandin. "For instance, we brought a difficult technical issue to the Google engineering team and found an almost immediate solution. Working hand-in-hand with the experts from Google Cloud boosts our team's expertise and makes us stand out in a highly competitive martech industry."

About Tomi.ai

Tomi.ai is a predictive marketing platform that harnesses the power of machine learning and first-party behavioral data to transform long and complex revenue cycles into e-commerce-like signals from the perspective of major ad platforms. Tomi.ai's predictive conversions and audiences power Smart Bidding campaigns and drive revenue and ROAS, rather than just leads or micro-conversions.

