Tommee Tippee® Adds Inventive New Toddler Cups To Its Award-winning Feeding Collection

The No Knock cup is the world's first toddler-proof open cup. Hard to knock over, but easy to pick up, it features a special base powered by CleverGrip™ technology, which grips on smooth surfaces to avoid accidental knocks and bumps, but lifts easily for drinking. Perfect for mess-free mealtime, No Knock encourages open cup drinking, which is ideal for healthy oral and speech development. The No Knock cup is available in 6 and 10 ounce cups, featuring a range of eye-catching colors and animated patterns.

The Easiflow 360° is the easiest 360° cup to use ever1. Tested against global top sellers, it's the easiest 360° cup for little ones to drink from and for parents to clean. The Easiflow 360° cup features a no spout lip-activated design, which allows toddlers to drink from anywhere around the edge, for spill-free sipping that helps teach grown up drinking skills. With a one-piece, easy-clean valve and a handy travel cap for on-the-go drinking, the Easiflow 360° cup is available in a 7 ounce format with handles and an 8 ounce tumbler. Choose from a range of colorful designs and cartoon-style characters.

"We're always looking for new and creative ways to make life easier, less stressful, and less complicated for parents and their growing children," said Chris Parsons, President of Tommee Tippee North America. "As parents ourselves, we know that achieving milestones is important for parents and builds confidence in little ones. With the No Knock and Easiflow 360° cups we're offering simple-to-use and easy-to-clean products that help children quickly master one of the trickiest toddler skills."

The No Knock cup and Easiflow 360° cup are available now at Target, Amazon, Walmart and other specialty retailers. The SRP ranges from $6.99-7.99.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States2. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

