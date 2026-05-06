TOMMEE TIPPEE ROLLS OUT 'FLOW RATE GUIDE,' A COMPREHENSIVE MANUAL TO MAKE FEEDING SIMPLER FOR PARENTS, FEATURING FOREWORD FROM ELSIE HEWITT

Written in partnership with health care professionals, the guide aims to inform new parents about flow rate and support them in their feeding journey

STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tommee Tippee, the parent care experts, announced the 'Flow Rate Guide' - a first of its kind guide that helps parents understand bottle feeding. Pulling inspiration from the guides that adults grew up with to navigate every stage of adolescence, the 'Flow Rate Guide' was written in partnership with health care professionals and features a foreword from model and actress, Elsie Hewitt, with the goal to educate and make feeding simpler for parents and babies.

The Feeding Made Simple Guide Cover Page

Flow rate is how quickly milk comes out of a bottle, which is determined based on the size or shape of the hole in the tip of the bottle's nipple. Flow rate is an often-overlooked topic in the feeding conversation, which is where Tommee Tippee's 'Flow Rate Guide' comes in, arming new parents with all the information they need to choose the right flow, protect feeding rhythm, and support their baby's development. The guide is anchored in a foreword from Elsie, who has been outspoken about her journey as a first-time mom and her experience in bottle feeding her baby girl, Scottie.

"I've been vocal about the journey I've taken in feeding my daughter, and how you feed your babies is one of the most delicate conversations that parents have, especially mothers. Working with Tommee Tippee to educate new parents like myself on what flow rate is and how it can impact the feeding process, how knowing what it is can make feeding simpler for their babies and themselves, was something that really mattered to me. Giving my two cents in the foreword and sharing my experience to help parents feel less isolated and alone is something I'm proud to be a part of," says Hewitt.

The 'Flow Rate Guide' is rooted in medical expertise, written by Dr. Max Dean Goldstein, board-certified Family Medicine Physician, with excerpts by Krystal Duhaney, Registered Nurse & International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. The guide includes tips from Dr. Max and Krystal on finding your baby's flow rate, an overview of nipple sizes, personal stories from real parents, and Tommee Tippee product recommendations to make feeding simple and less stressful.

"The feeding journey for parents today is filled with frustration and challenges, compounded by conflicting information. As a brand, Tommee Tippee is committed to helping remove those challenges via world-class products combined with clear and relatable advice, which is why we created this Feeding Guide," said James Kirby, President and General Manager at Tommee Tippee. "Ensuring parents become comfortable with how they choose to feed and enabling their inner confidence while feeding is front and center for Tommee Tippee. Our mission is and will continue to focus on parent-care; supporting parents, educating parents, and equipping them to use the parenting tools and instincts already within."

Tommee Tippee's 'Flow Rate Guide' is available free for all parents to read HERE. For more information, please visit tommeetippee.com. Follow Tommee Tippee on Instagram at @tommeetippeenorthamerica.

About Tommee Tippee

Born in 1965, Tommee Tippee are the global Parent-care experts. They're committed to developing best-in-class equipment for the naturally equipped and put thousands of hours of deep learning behind every product. Where decades of heritage meet innovative and stylish design, Tommee Tippee engineers trusted tools designed to enhance, empower, and amplify the intuition of parents.

Founded over half a century ago, Tommee Tippee is now a global authority, trusted by generations of parents all over the world. Their products anticipate problems with smart solutions and make caring for babies easier and more enjoyable. When you become a parent, you only need half the things you think you need. The trick is knowing which half, and Tommee Tippee knows.

Learn more: www.tommeetippee.com

About Elsie Hewitt

Elsie Hewitt is a London-born actor, model, and writer based in New York. Alongside her work on-screen, she is an advocate for endometriosis awareness and women's health, a new mother, and an emerging voice exploring themes of body literacy, identity, and modern motherhood. With a growing presence in the food world and a sharp instinct for storytelling, Hewitt writes with candor and vulnerability—speaking to what often goes unsaid and giving voice to conversations that have historically left women feeling shame or isolation.

About Dr. Max Dean Goldstein

Dr. Max Dean Goldstein is a board-certified family medicine physician specializing in newborn care, with over 10 years of experience and more than 30,000 patients treated. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, he runs a full medical practice dedicated to caring for families and their infants.

Dr. Goldstein is also the founder of Dr. Max's, an all-natural skincare line for babies, reflecting his commitment to safe and gentle care. He is passionate about education and empowering parents with the knowledge to support their children's health.

About Krystal Duhaney

Krystal Duhaney is a Registered Nurse, an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, and the founder of Milky Mama, a breastfeeding support brand she built because she saw firsthand how much families needed guidance they could actually trust.

SOURCE Tommee Tippee