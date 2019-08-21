Tommee Tippee® Serves Up New Parent Tested, Baby Approved Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker

Tommee Tippee's Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker steams and blends fruits, vegetables, meats and fish, enabling parents to easily cook and serve a variety of foods to babies that are learning to eat solids. Made for growing appetites, the maker allows parents to customize for baby's stage of weaning by creating simple purees or chunkier textures in minutes that are bound to please baby. It's simple: one push for quality mush. Featuring an automatic timer and a pulse function to help control texture and consistency of food, this all-in-one time-saver comes with an easily interchangeable steamer basket and blending jug.

"Over the years we've learned that most families enjoy cooking but when it comes to preparing kids' food, parents agree it is a challenge to prepare a meal that meets the high standards held by hungry toddlers," said Chris Parsons, President of Tommee Tippee North America. "With the Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker, our goal is to make the transition to, and cooking of, solid foods less messy and less stressful, for both babies and parents. Our full collection of feeding products not only makes feeding easier, but also has received a fresh re-design that fits in with today's modern kitchen appliances."

The Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker is available online at Walmart.com, BuyBuyBaby.com, and Amazon for $99.99.

Other newly updated food preparation products from Tommee Tippee to help parents feed baby with ease include the Easi-Warm Bottle and Food Warmer, 3 in 1 Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer, Micro-Steam Microwave Sterilizer, and the Steri-Steam Electric Sterilizer. Both warmers allow parents to quickly and gently warm breast milk, formula, and a range of baby food to the appropriate temperature for a more natural feeding experience for baby. SRP ranges from $24.99 - $61.99. The sterilizers can be used to sterilize bottles, pacifiers, and breast pumps. They eliminate 99% of germs and range in price from SRP $29.99 - $69.99.

To learn more about the Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker, and all of Tommee Tippee's feeding products, visit tommeetippee.us. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/TommeeTippeeNorthAmerica or follow us on Twitter: @tommeetippee_NA or Instagram: @tommeetippeenorthamerica.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States1. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in the home of families in more than 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

1Source: Allto Consulting, Storm In-Home Placement 2, Research Report, November 2018.

