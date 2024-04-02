Tommie Copper Acquires Profoot, Expanding Its Portfolio of Solutions for Foot Pain

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommie Copper, a leading brand in wearable wellness, compression apparel and comprehensive pain management solutions, is announcing its acquisition of the footcare device division of Profoot, a provider of footcare products for over 40 years. This strategic carve-out acquisition integrates Profoot's innovative device portfolio and technology into Tommie Copper's pain management offerings, continuing their leadership in pain relief solutions for foot pain.

The carve-out acquisition of Profoot aligns seamlessly with Tommie Copper's mission to empower individuals to live an active lifestyle with comfort and confidence. With Profoot's expertise in footcare and Tommie Copper's dedication to relief, recovery and performance, this union promises to deliver enhanced solutions for customers seeking holistic pain management from head to toe.

Sol Jacobs, CEO of Tommie Copper, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Profoot into the Tommie Copper family. Their reputation as the expert in footcare perfectly complements our commitment to delivering innovative pain management solutions. Over the past few years, we've seen our biggest growth in needs-based pain management. Knowing that nearly 75% of US adults experience foot pain, there's a significant opportunity for us to super-serve people's comprehensive needs."

Dan Feldman, CEO of Rooftop Consumer Health, formerly Profoot, shared his optimism about the acquisition. "We're so proud of the reputation we've built as a leader in innovation within the footcare device category, Tommie Copper will further enhance the Profoot brand's already stellar reputation. Their resources, expertise, and marketing power significantly enhance the potential for the brand."

The acquisition of the Profoot brand by Tommie Copper marks a significant milestone in both companies' journeys, paving the way for continued growth and innovation with new products to help millions of adults find solutions for their foot pain.

Aramar Capital Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Profoot on this transaction.

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper, a Tengram Capital portfolio company, has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "live more comfortably every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and TommieCopper.com.

ABOUT ROOFTOP CONSUMER HEALTH

Under its new identity, Rooftop Consumer Health, the former Profoot Inc. will continue to uphold its over 50-year reputation for excellence. The commitment to quality and innovation will persist through its renowned portfolio of brands: Proclearz, BriteNow, Heel Rescue and ProCure. Please be assured that all operational aspects, including our address, contact details, and account management processes, will remain unchanged.

