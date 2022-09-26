Tommy Bahama Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Month Capsule Collection to Celebrate Its Support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, Tommy Bahama will debut a special capsule collection of women's sportswear and select men's pieces to celebrate its support of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The BCRF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

Tommy Bahama Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule - October 2022

"To bring something beautiful to our guest that honors Breast Cancer Awareness month and the work of the BCRF, we reached into our archives for inspiration," said Julie Snow, VP of Women's Sportswear Design. "Our goal was to create a print that spoke to a sense of ribbon-like movement and embodied a light, ethereal feel. The delicate floral and maidenhair fern motifs in this print provide that femininity."

Available in October at tommybahama.com and in select Tommy Bahama stores, this special capsule features the exclusive floral and pineapple "Tropical Treasure" print that was created by Tommy Bahama's in-house team of artists. Fresh tuberose and sugar pink solids compliment the print. Styles include new modern basics in the signature Tropical Treasure print...the Ashby Isles print tee, Two Palms Shift Dress, and Aruba Full-Zip styles for women; while men can also show their support for this worthy cause with the Lux Long-Sleeve Tee and 5 O'Clock Polo with print trim as well as a Breast Cancer Awareness Linen Shirt in sugar pink. A signature Tommy Bahama 9.5 oz candle rounds out the capsule, in their best-selling Island Blend scent, combining Maui pineapple, papaya, sea jasmine, cedar and island musk in a fragrance that will immediately transport you to the tropics.

Giving back is a core value for Tommy Bahama. The company has committed to help support the BCRF's efforts to promote breast cancer education and early detection for women and men. The BCRF is the largest private, not-for-profit organization funding breast cancer research and has raised over $569.4 million to support research at medical institutions in the United States and abroad.

The Tommy Bahama Breast Cancer Awareness capsule collection will be available in October in stores and online at tommybahama.com. Guests in Tommy Bahama retail stores will also be able to "round up" their purchase or make a donation at checkout in participating Tommy Bahama stores nationwide. Tommy Bahama will donate 100% of contributions to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). In addition, Tommy Bahama is donating $10,000 to the foundation, regardless of sales. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

