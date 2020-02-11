Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar Opens New Location in Greater Fort Lauderdale

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama, a pioneer of the combined restaurant-retail experience, is expanding its Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar shopping and dining concept starting in Florida. The newest location at Dania Pointe in Greater Fort Lauderdale opened February 8, which will be followed by Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale in February and St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville in March. Functioning as a restaurant and bar alongside a retail store, the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar embraces the brand's easy, relaxed spirit with a casual new concept where guests can eat, drink and shop. More Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar locations are scheduled to open across the country throughout the year in Las Vegas, Lahaina and San Diego.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar

"Florida is a big part of our heritage and the essence of Tommy Bahama. We're excited to expand our Marlin Bar concept in Florida and then share it with the rest of the country," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. "Over the last 20 years, we have seen how our guests enjoy the Tommy Bahama retail concept when it is combined with a restaurant. It's one of the ways Tommy Bahama is different from other lifestyle brands. We developed the Marlin Bar concept to create a more casual way for our guests to enjoy the Tommy Bahama shopping and dining experience."

All Tommy Bahama Marlin Bars feature a retail store showcasing the Tommy Bahama men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and home décor collections, alongside a casual-hybrid restaurant and full-service bar for a quick light bite or a place to linger over drinks with friends. A new style of service has guests place their order at the bar and then the food and cocktails are delivered to their table. Each location has an open floor plan with plenty of patio seating, the perfect backdrop for enjoying delicious food and drinks.

Guests at the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar restaurant can indulge in a modern island-inspired menu offering frozen drinks, handcrafted cocktails, local beers and wines, as well as freshly prepared salads, bowls and sandwiches. Fan favorites include the World-Famous Coconut Shrimp, Ahi Tuna Tacos, Cuban Sandwich and Chicken Mango Salad, with newer items such as the Nashville Chicken Sliders, Blackened Mahi Mahi Bowl and Buffalo Cauliflower. The renowned Pina Colada Cake and classic Key Lime Pie satisfy those with a sweet tooth. Live music in the evening creates an ambiance for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you crave a quick bite or a leisurely dining and shopping experience, the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is a great place to kick back, refuel and recharge. Tommy Bahama currently has over 160 retail locations, 17 of which include a food and beverage component.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar Florida Locations:

Dania Pointe | 150 North Pointe Dr. | Dania Beach, FL – Now Open

Fort Lauderdale | 740 East Las Olas Blvd. (at 8th Ave.) | Fort Lauderdale, FL – Opening February 2020

St. Johns Town Center | 4812 River City Drive | Jacksonville, FL – Opening March 2020

Current Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar Locations:

Coconut Point | 23150 Fashion Dr. #101 |Estero, FL

Palm Springs | 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 150 |Palm Springs, CA

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar Locations -- Coming Soon:

Fashion Valley | 7007 Friars Road, #305 | San Diego, CA

Lahaina |900 Front St. | Lahaina, HI

Town Square | 6635 Las Vegas Blvd South | Las Vegas, NV

