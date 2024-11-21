Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Celebrates 100 Locations and Expands into Utah and Arizona

Canadian-based barbershop franchise marks significant milestone as it expands into new markets and redefines barbershop culture

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop, an internationally acclaimed barbershop franchise known for its top-notch barbering experience and community-focused atmosphere, has reached a tremendous milestone with the grand opening its 100th location. Finding success in Canada, New Zealand and Australia, Tommy Gun's is now focusing their expansion efforts in the U.S., specifically looking to open locations in Utah and Arizona.

Tommy Gun's Photo

"Our franchise model is about revolutionizing the barbershop experience on a larger scale," said Keenan Fisher, Managing Partner of Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop. "In our industry guests historically had to choose between convenience or a great experience, at Tommy Gun's we don't believe our guests should have to choose, we've created a system that allows for a top level barbershop experience, at the convenience of when the guests want it. This unique approach sets us apart in the barbering industry, leveraging technology, an upscale environment and a best in-class barber experience ensures every guest leaves not just looking great, but feeling unstoppable."

Founded in 2009 by Ken Fisher, Tommy Gun's is an experience-based brand, dedicated to providing premium products and services while remaining customer-focused – reaching more than 10 million haircuts provided. With it's first in market location already open in Gilbert, Arizona, Tommy Gun's will continue expanding into the U.S. market, giving franchise partners the unique opportunity to offer a fresh, world-class experience to American guests, backed by the brand's proven success and global expertise.

"We're more than just a barbershop; we're obsessed with creating the ultimate barbershop experience, having our guests leaving after their service feeling confident and ready to take on the world." said Keenan Fisher. "As we expand into Utah and Arizona, we're proud to celebrate reaching 100 locations—a significant milestone in our journey. With decades of industry expertise we have created a support system where our franchise partners can operate and scale without industry experience. Tommy Gun's promotes an environment where franchise partners are working for themselves, but not by themselves. You think going to a barbershop is fun, try owning one!"

Tommy Gun's is passionate about serving customers. Service experience extends beyond just getting a haircut, with amenities like in-mirror TVs, complimentary soda with service, a signature two-minute scalp massage, and bespoke Tommy Gun's check-in technology, the Tommy gun's Code ensures every guest receives the highest quality service. Additionally, the barbershop invests in comprehensive training for its staff using the Tommy Gun's University program, offering a variety of resources for barbers to hone their skills and ensure each haircut is of the utmost quality.

Looking for continuous growth opportunities, Tommy Gun's franchise model provides a stable foundation for new franchisees, offering the confidence that comes with joining a proven franchise model that has consistently delivered exceptional service. Tommy Gun's is currently working on numerous upcoming new franchise opportunities in the U.S. and is on track to double in size in the next five years, reaching over 200 locations.

About Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop

Founded in 2009 by Ken Fisher, Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop came to fruition from his determination to revolutionize the traditional barber industry. Offering Guests an unparalleled experience where they receive an outstanding haircut that leaves them feeling more confident, and ready to take on the world. This approach has proven itself, with over 100 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia and more than 10 million haircuts provided. As the brand expands across America, they are committed to supporting their Franchise Partners with comprehensive training programs and strategic operational practices.

For more information on the Tommy Gun's franchise opportunity, please visit: https://us.tommyguns.com/pages/franchise-tommy-guns

Or contact Malcolm Wilson, VP of Global Development, directly [email protected]

Contact: Kennedy Wyles | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Tommy Gun's