Tommy John Launches First-Ever Dual Gender 360 Sport Line

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading underwear brand Tommy John today announced the launch of its first-ever dual gender 360 Sport Line, The Medalist Collection. The five-piece capsule is bold, premium and eye-catching with a custom red, white and blue fashion waistband on underwear and bralette styles. Known for its proprietary fabrications and product functionality beloved by today's biggest names in sports, the new collection drops just in time for this Summer's biggest games.

Featuring innovative 360 Stretch Performance Fabric, The Medalist Collection will be the MVP of your underwear drawer, designed for everyday wear and superior sweat management. Its durable, moisture-wicking material provides a smooth feel and incorporates mesh cooling zones to release body heat and stall sweat, perfect for warmer summer months. The fabric also boasts antimicrobial and anti-odor properties to slow the spread of odor-causing bacteria.

"The fabrications at Tommy John are some of the most elevated in the industry," said Jason Scarlatti, Vice President of Men's Design at Tommy John. "This collection combines the innovation behind our 360 Sport line with new fashion waistbands that tap into the momentum behind the biggest celebration of sports in the world."

For men, the Medalist collection includes the 360 Sport Hammock Pouch underwear, available in 4", 6", and 8" lengths, all priced at $28. Featuring Tommy John's signature Hammock Pouch™, which uses an interior Air Mesh pouch for added separation and support. The design also incorporates Horizontal Quick Draw® Fly for easy access, a stay-put waistband that promises no rolling or bunching.

The Tommy John brand has stolen the hearts of some of today's top athletes – but you don't need to have a championship ring to wear the cult favorite styles. From performance to everyday athletes, Tommy John promises to boost your confidence from the first layer, turning every ordinary day into a string of victories.

The women's styles are net new, including the 360 Sport Bralette, priced at $28, and a 360 Sport Brief at $20. The bralette features a scoop neck and pullover style, with a non-pilling fabric that is guaranteed not to dig or poke. Its matching brief is designed with a cool cotton gusset and promises no bunching, rolling, or riding up, living up to Tommy John's "No adjustment needed®" guarantee.

Originally launched in 2008, Tommy John is on a mission to fit more wins into each week because great days begin with great underwear.

About Tommy John

Tommy John is the undeniable MVP of your underwear drawer. Each product is made from proprietary fabrics aren't just premium; they're a cut above—silky, soft, and so luxurious, Tommy John is the most comfortable underwear ever made. Crafted for those who refuse to settle for less, Tommy John believes great days begin with great underwear. The brand is sold on Amazon, in retail locations across the country including Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods, in Tommy John stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, Southlake Town Square just outside of Dallas, Texas, The Summit in Birmingham, Alabama, Classen Curve in Oklahoma City and online at tommyjohn.com.

