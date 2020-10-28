Tommy's, The leading Malibu & Axis inboard boat dealer globally, is proud to announce they have exploded into California serving the North & South Los Angeles Markets
Oct 28, 2020, 14:57 ET
VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy's will be live December 1st at the Ventura location; white glove remote services may be available in your area prior to then. Customers can call to inquire about scheduling their service appointments or dial Tommy's for any sales inquiries immediately. Along with these exciting expansion plans, Tommy's will be bringing unmistakable attention to customer service & boating experiences to the families of greater Los Angeles.
"Tommy's is thrilled to continue its growth with Malibu into Southern California, further expanding its service area into the west. With Malibu as our manufacturing partner, and our software partner Dealership Advantage, we expect the transition to be quick and seamless!" - Mason Koffman, President.
Since 1981, Tommy's been a staple in the towboat industry in beginning in Colorado and growing into Michigan & Florida as well. Tommy's has worked diligently to serve literally thousands of Malibu & Axis boat owners as well be a strong part of each community they are a part of.
Our hope at Tommy's is to bring Malibu & Axis, the industry leading wake/surf boat to the families of California, as well as exceed all of their expectations.
Contact us for immediate customer support & sales information.
(805) 223-7852
935 E Front St.
Ventura, CA
Additional locations coming soon.
