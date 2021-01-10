Tommy's, The leading Malibu & Axis inboard boat dealer globally, is thrilled to announce Boulder Boats is now part of the Tommy's Family!

Since 1981, Tommy's has been a staple in the towboat industry. Rooted in Colorado, taking residence also in Michigan, Florida, and California, Tommy's has worked diligently to serve literally thousands of Malibu & Axis boat owners with a focus on being a strong part of each community they are a part of for 40 years!

"As Tommy's continues to expand, bringing the Boulder Boats community of dealerships under the Tommy's umbrella is a very exciting opportunity. The cultural alignment and existing community involvement serves as a jump off point that is both exceptionally rare and ideal." — Mason Koffman, President, Tommy's Boats LLC.

Welcoming all Boulder Boats customers, Tommy's plans to continue to bring the absolute best products and services to the families of each community, and will strive to exceed all of their expectations.

Direct any questions pertaining to the Boulder addition to [email protected].

Shop all inventory and explore locations at www.gettommys.com.

