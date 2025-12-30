TOMO YUME Group Subsidiary SPARKLING SCIENCES Achieves Dual U.S. INCI Certifications, Accelerating Global Expansion of Advanced Exosome Ingredients

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMO YUME Group today announced that its subsidiary, Sparkling Sciences, a leader in exosome research and development, has successfully obtained dual certifications from the U.S. International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) system. This milestone validates the company's proprietary R&D capabilities and establishes a regulatory foundation for its global expansion into high-performance scalp, hair, and skincare markets.

Sparkling Sciences secures dual U.S. INCI approvals, strengthening global commercialization of advanced exosome ingredients for hair, scalp, and skin care.

The certification covers two proprietary ingredients derived from Sparkling Sciences' advanced biotechnology, which integrates clinical-grade purification with freeze-drying processes:

Human Hair Follicle Dermal Papilla Cell Exosomes (INCI ID: 40983)



A premium biotechnology ingredient designed for advanced scalp care and hair root conditioning.

Organic Rice Bran-Derived Vesicles (INCI ID: 40956)



A versatile botanical ingredient proven to enhance moisturization, skin texture, and hair volume. It has already been adopted in commercial formulations.

"The acquisition of U.S. INCI certification is a pivotal moment in our R&D journey, signaling international recognition of our technical precision," said Dr. Fang-Chen Kao, CEO of Sparkling Sciences. "Specifically, our Dermal Papilla Cell Exosomes demonstrate our strength in developing next-generation scalp solutions. Guided by our philosophy of 'From Science to Beauty and Health,' we are rapidly expanding applications across both human and animal healthcare sectors."

Beyond human cosmetics, Sparkling Sciences has achieved mass production of highly stable freeze-dried exosome powders for the pet healthcare market, receiving strong uptake from industry partners.

Expanding Production Capabilities: To meet growing global demand, Sparkling Sciences is developing a new state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility, scheduled for completion in 2026. The facility will launch with GTP (Good Tissue Practice) validation to ensure traceability and safety, followed by a phased implementation of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards. This expansion will significantly boost production capacity for high-purity exosome ingredients, positioning TOMO YUME Group at the forefront of the global biotech beauty industry.

Company Profile

Company Name: Sparkling Sciences

Headquarters: Taipei & Taichung, Taiwan

CEO: Dr. Fang-Chen Kao

Business Scope: Research, development, and manufacturing of exosome ingredients; planning and sales of skincare and healthcare products

Affiliated Companies: TOMO YUME Group; ArcBio Co., Ltd. (Tokyo)

Websites:

https://www.sparklingsci.com/

https://www.tomoyume.com/

https://www.arcbiojp.com/

Media Contact:

Johnson Chen

+886939631095

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparkling Sciences