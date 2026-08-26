TomoCredit Earns No. 2,052 Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 During a Pivotal Year for TomoIQ AI Financial Assistant

As TomoCredit enters its next stage of growth, its diverse team is expanding the company's mission through an AI financial assistant built for everyday consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the AI-powered financial wellness company working to create a more inclusive financial system, has earned the No. 2,052 position on the 2026 Inc. 5000.

The milestone arrives during a distinctly new chapter for TomoCredit. The company is expanding its original mission through TomoIQ, a personalized AI financial assistant designed to help consumers manage debt, build credit, and make better everyday financial decisions.

For TomoCredit, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is meaningful because the company's growth began with firsthand experiences shared across its diverse team.

"Our team includes immigrants and people from a wide range of personal and financial backgrounds who understand firsthand what it feels like to work hard and still be overlooked or shut out by the traditional financial system," said TomoCredit Founder and CEO Kristy Kim.

"This recognition tells us we are moving in the right direction, but it also reminds us how many people still need a different kind of financial experience—one that gives them a clear path forward instead of making them feel judged by their financial past. TomoIQ is the next evolution of that mission: an AI financial assistant that can meet people where they are and help them understand what to do next."

Kim immigrated to the United States from South Korea by herself at age 11, carrying the American Dream and believing that studying and working hard would be a clear path to success. Yet despite her education and career, she struggled to qualify for an auto loan because she lacked an established U.S. credit history. Her story is not unique, not even within TomoCredit. 85% of TomoCredit's employees are immigrants who have encountered financial barriers firsthand and understand how easily the traditional system can overlook others who don't fit neatly into conventional credit models: immigrants, students, young adults, and other consumers who are financially responsible but don't have the traditional system to back them up. Those collective experiences continue to shape the products TomoCredit builds and the kind of consumer it prioritizes.

Making Personalized Financial Guidance More Accessible

TomoCredit is now carrying its founding mission into a new era through TomoIQ, its AI financial assistant built to make financial guidance more personalized, understandable, and accessible for all.

For decades, highly personalized financial advice has primarily been available to people who had wealth or fell securely within the system. Everyone else was left to navigate complicated terminology, fragmented information, and generic advice that may or may not be the best advice for their unique circumstance. TomoIQ is being developed to give consumers a more useful starting point. The AI financial assistant helps users better understand their credit health, debt, spending, and larger financial picture so they can identify practical next steps toward their goals.

"Most people are not looking for another lecture about how to manage their money," Kim said.

"They are looking for a friendly, knowledgeable voice that can help them make sense of what is happening and move forward without shame. Our team understands that need because as a mostly immigrant team, many of us have navigated these same challenges ourselves. AI gives us an opportunity to deliver that kind of personalized support at a scale that was never possible before."

TomoCredit's No. 2,052 ranking reflects the company's growth at a time when consumers are asking more from their financial technology. A balance or credit score may tell someone where they stand, but it does not necessarily help them understand where to go from there. Consumers increasingly want tools that can answer their real questions, consider their broader financial circumstances, and help them take action.

"This milestone belongs to every customer who trusted us, every team member who brought their own experiences to the problems we are solving, and every partner who believed financial technology could serve people better," Kim added. "We are proud of how far TomoCredit has come, but we are even more excited about what we are building next."

TomoCredit's ranking and the complete class of 2026 honorees are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TomoCredit

TomoCredit is an AI-powered financial wellness company working to build a more inclusive and personalized financial system. Led by a diverse and immigrant-forward team, TomoCredit creates products informed by firsthand experiences navigating the barriers and limitations of the traditional financial system.

TomoCredit is continuing that mission through TomoIQ, an AI financial assistant that helps consumers understand their financial health, manage debt, build credit, and navigate everyday money decisions with greater confidence. To learn more, visit www.tomocredit.com.

Media Contact: Jenny Beres | [email protected] | 941-993-7222

SOURCE TomoCredit