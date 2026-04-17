TomoCredit Introduces Enhanced AI Financial Agent, Advancing Automated Financial Decision-Making

The updated TomoIQ combines credit data, real-time insights, and personalized actions in a single AI-driven experience, helping everyday Americans

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the AI-powered financial wellness platform that champions financial literacy and access for immigrants and other underserved groups, announced today a major upgrade to TomoIQ, its AI-powered financial agent, aimed at shifting personal finance from reactive management to continuous, automated decision support.

"Always on, always learning, and always guiding." TomoIQ represents a shift toward always-on, AI-driven financial guidance that enables users to make more informed decisions with less friction and less emotional stress

Since entering beta in 2025, TomoIQ has scaled to 53X user growth within six months across both free and paid tiers. Internal metrics indicate strong engagement: 95% of users have interacted with the AI chat interface at least once, and 79% have returned for repeat use.

A Q1 survey of 800 active TomoIQ users highlighted persistent friction in financial engagement: 90% reported negative associations with the term "credit score," often leading to avoidance-related behaviors. TomoIQ is designed to address this gap by abstracting complex financial concepts into actionable, real-time guidance.

Key product enhancements include:

Enhanced UI/UX : Designed to reduce financial anxiety while supporting more consistent, day-to-day engagement.

: Designed to reduce financial anxiety while supporting more consistent, day-to-day engagement. Financial clarity and prioritization : Analyzes liabilities and obligations, organizing them by urgency and translating complex concepts like credit scores into clear, actionable insights.

: Analyzes liabilities and obligations, organizing them by urgency and translating complex concepts like credit scores into clear, actionable insights. Personalized next-best actions: Delivers context-aware recommendations tailored to each user's financial profile, guiding how to manage existing debt and evaluate next steps.

"Financial services have historically lacked real-time, adaptive decision support," said Kristy Kim, CEO of TomoCredit. "TomoIQ represents a shift toward always-on, AI-driven financial guidance that enables users to make more informed decisions with less friction and less emotional distress."

TomoCredit plans to expand TomoIQ's capabilities in Q3 with gamified habit-forming tools, such as daily check-ins and incentive-based engagement systems, designed to increase positive, long-term financial habits.

Availability

The upgraded TomoIQ AI agent is available now at tomocredit.com.

About TomoCredit

TomoIQ, by TomoCredit, is an AI-driven personal finance platform focused on delivering real-time financial intelligence and decision support. Built on human behavioral finance principles, it combines personalized insights, risk monitoring, and automated guidance to help users manage their financial lives more effectively.

Media Contact

Jenny Beres

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941-993-7222

SOURCE TomoCredit