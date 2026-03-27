TomoCredit Gains Real Adoption from TomoIQ, Powerful AI Native Financial Agent to Help Everyday Americans Navigate Money With Confidence

Proven demand and deep behavioral data, AI native personal finance guidance for everyday Americans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoIQ, the AI-powered personal finance platform built for everyday Americans, today announced the launch of its upgraded AI agent — a smarter, AI native, intuitive guide designed to meet people where they are emotionally and financially. TomoCredit has been on a mission to democratize access to credit. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of innovation—bringing new products to market and challenging the status quo. Through this work, TomoCredit has built a suite of proprietary products that ultimately powered the creation of TomoIQ, an AI-native financial agent.

In less than a year, TomoIQ attracted a fast-growing base of members spanning both free and paid tiers — signaling strong product-market fit and consumer adoption of an AI-native financial agent.

The Real Reason People Hire Financial Advisors

Conventional wisdom says people hire financial advisors to maximize returns. But behavioral finance research tells a different story: the true driver is emotional security.

Money is deeply tied to fear, uncertainty, and life's biggest decisions. Most people aren't asking "How do I beat the S&P 500?" — they're asking "Am I going to be okay?"

TomoIQ was built to answer that question.

"Financial anxiety is a universal experience, but personalized financial guidance has never been universally accessible," said Kristy Kim, founder of TomoCredit "We built this agent to be the calm, knowledgeable voice in the room that everyday Americans have never had — one that helps you understand your situation, reassures you when you're spiraling, and catches you before you make an expensive mistake."

What the Upgraded AI Agent Does Differently

The newly upgraded TomoIQ agent goes beyond budgeting tools and account dashboards. It is designed to:

Provide genuine reassurance — answering the "Am I going to be okay?" questions that keep people up at night, with context-aware, personalized responses

— answering the "Am I going to be okay?" questions that keep people up at night, with context-aware, personalized responses Bring clarity to complex situations — from understanding APR on credit cards to navigating a job loss or major life change, TomoIQ breaks down complexity into confident next steps

— from understanding APR on credit cards to navigating a job loss or major life change, TomoIQ breaks down complexity into confident next steps Prevent costly mistakes — proactively flagging overspending patterns, high-interest debt traps, comparing insurance options and financial decisions that could have long-term consequences

Since its launch, TomoIQ, AI native financial assistant, has helped 400,000 members across the country take control of their financial lives with hyper personalization. The upgraded agent is more capable at handling nuanced financial conversations, and early beta users reported feeling more confident about their financial decisions after using the platform.

Availability

The upgraded TomoIQ AI agent is available now at tomocredit.com

About TomoCredit

TomoIQ, by TomoCredit is an AI-powered personal finance platform dedicated to helping everyday Americans navigate their financial lives with clarity and confidence. Rooted in the principles of behavioral finance, TomoIQ provides personalized guidance, emotional reassurance, and practical financial protection

Contact:

John Taylor

[email protected]

650-383-0576

SOURCE TomoCredit