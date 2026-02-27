This Tax Season, TomoCredit Helps Americans Strengthen Their Credit With an AI-Powered 30-Day Plan -- Turning Tax Refunds Into Credit Score Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the AI startup dedicated to building a more inclusive credit system, today released new financial guidance designed to be accessible to everyone — especially the 120 million Americans navigating the credit system with no or thin credit histories.

Over the past seven years, TomoCredit has trained a proprietary personalization AI engine using real consumer insights to help individuals build credit more effectively and confidently.

According to early-season IRS data, in 2026 the average refund amount is approximately $2,290 — roughly 11% higher than last year. TomoCredit emphasizes that this tax refund season presents an opportunity for consumers with "bad credit," "new to credit," or "thin credit" profiles to support their credit-building journey.

TomoCredit offers a practical 7-step plan to help consumers use their refunds to build credit responsibly, focusing on steady improvement over 30–90 days:

Step 1: Eliminate the risk of late payments

Step 2: Turn on autopay (at minimum, for minimum payments)

Step 3: Pay down credit card balances to lower utilization

Step 4: Build a small emergency fund buffer

Step 5: Keep new spending predictable

Step 6: Apply thoughtfully — avoid rapid-fire credit applications

Step 7: Choose a credit-building tool aligned with your goals

About TomoCredit

TomoCredit serves millions of consumers who have historically been excluded from traditional credit models. Through proprietary personalization technology and mission-driven innovation, TomoCredit helps individuals build credit, gain financial confidence, and access tailored financial guidance.

Measured from customers' first recorded credit score with TomoCredit to their most recent score, approximately 80% of customers experienced an increase in their credit scores. Among those who saw an increase, 12% improved their scores by more than 100 points. Individual results may vary.

Kristy Kim, founder and CEO of TomoCredit, said, "About a decade ago, it was hard to imagine AI guiding your tax refund decisions and credit-building plans. Today, with Tomo, that vision has become accessible to everyone — helping make credit more inclusive for all."

Media Contact:

John Taylor

650-383-0576

[email protected]

SOURCE TomoCredit