TOMORROW: 10th Annual Charter School Day in Augusta Planned for 10th Anniversary National School Choice Week

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Association for Charter Schools will host its 10th annual celebration in the State House "Hall of Flags" during National School Choice Week. Students, teachers, and school leaders from Maine's 10 public charter schools will host displays and discuss with legislators their innovative school programs and the importance to them of public school choice.

WHAT:

- Charter leaders and families celebrating School Choice Week

WHO:

- Students, teachers, school leaders, legislators

WHEN:

- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

- 11 a.m. press conference

WHERE:

- Hall of Flags, State House | 210 State St.

This event is organized by the Maine Association for Charter Schools.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

