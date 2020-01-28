TOMORROW: 2,000+ to Attend "Miss Virginia" Movie Screening for National School Choice Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 parents, students, and community members will fill the historic Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham for a screening of the drama "Miss Virginia," a critically acclaimed moving Picture Institute Original Feature Film which tells the story of Virginia Walden Ford, a struggling single mother who launched a movement to change an education system that was destroying her son and thousands like him.

WHAT:

- "Miss Virginia" movie screening

WHO:

- 2,000+ parents, students, and community leaders

WHEN:

- 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

WHERE:

- Alabama Theatre | 1817 3rd Ave. North.

The movie screening is hosted by Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

