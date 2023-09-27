Tomorrow and Half Helix Announce Merger to Create Largest Independent Partner Serving Shopify Enterprise Brands

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Shopify Plus platform service partners Tomorrow and Half Helix today announced a merger of the two companies that creates the largest independent pure play Shopify service partner in the world. Together the business supports over 70+ brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. The combined business will be rebranded at a later date.

Half Helix ( www.halfhelix.com ) was started in 2015 to build, grow and guide the next generation of e-commerce companies on the Shopify Plus platform. Earlier this year, Half Helix acquired Able Sense to extend its full-service e-commerce offering to include emerging direct-to-consumer brands. Half Helix's enterprise clients include Creed, Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, Ultimate Ears (a Logitech brand), Timex and Rothy's.

Founded in 2019, Tomorrow ( www.tomorrowagency.com ) is a digital transformation partner that brings enterprise experience to the Shopify Plus ecosystem. The company provides creative, technology and strategy solutions to its clients. Tomorrow enterprise clients include Benchmade, Arhaus, Tuckernuck, Melissa & Doug and NoBull.

Joe Tatarski, Co-Founder of Tomorrow, commented, "This combination creates a uniquely scaled organization focused entirely on helping clients get the most out of their investments in Shopify's platform." Peter Humphrey, Founder and CEO of Half Helix, added, "Our comprehensive suite of services and technology helps clients build a digital commerce strategy that enhances revenue and brand recognition. Our new partnership with BV will not only help us grow but will help Shopify and their merchants solve complex omnichannel problems."

Matt Kinsey, Managing Partner of BV, said, "Both Half Helix and Tomorrow are leaders that drive value to Shopify, their merchants and brands." Patrick Fabrizio, Vice President of BV, added, "We're excited to help the combined team continue to drive growth organically and via acquisitions within this attractive technology ecosystem."

Canaccord Genuity served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tomorrow on this transaction.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.0 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine's 2022 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com .

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE BV Investment Partners