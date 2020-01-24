TOMORROW: Arizona's Premier K-12 School and Resource Fair to Kick off School Choice Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Arizona families will kick off National School Choice Week 2020 at a K-12 school and resource fair hosted by a diverse coalition of organizations and community leaders.

WHAT:

- School and resource fair

- Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

- Representatives from all types of schools and education organizations

- Arizona parents and students

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Arizona Biltmore Hotel's Citrus Pavilion, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

This event is organized by Arizona CAPE, Love Your School, Prenda Schools, Arizona School Tuition Organization Association (ASTOA), American Federation for Children, EdChoice, The Libre Initiative, Arizona Charter Schools Association, Americans for Prosperity Arizona, and Choose a School.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

SOURCE National School Choice Week