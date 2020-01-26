TOMORROW: As School Choice Week Kicks Off, Hundreds to Rally at Minnesota Children's Museum

ST. PAUL, Minnesota, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students, parents, and community members will raise awareness about the state's education options, hear testimonials about the power of school choice, and enjoy reading time and photo opportunities during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

Rally for school choice with schools of all types

Visits to the museum's three floors of learning exhibits

WHO:

500+ students, parents, and community members

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday , Jan. 27

WHERE:

The Minnesota Children's Museum | 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul

This event is hosted by Opportunity for All Kids.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

