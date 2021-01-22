TOMORROW: Buckle Up for a Drive-Thru Scavenger Hunt Celebrating National School Choice Week

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a challenging school year, families are invited to buckle up for some cheer and positivity at Celebrate Youth's free drive-thru scavenger hunt celebrating National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

Free drive-thru scavenger hunt

Event will feature food vendors, a student art contest, and a chance to win a $500 gift card

WHO:

Several hundred cars of community members are expected to attend

WHEN:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday , Jan. 23

WHERE:

Pasco County Safety Town, located at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road in Shady Hills.

Families can register for the scavenger hunt at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-celebrate-youth-celebrate-education-drive-thru-event-tickets-133179871581?aff=erelexpmlt .

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

