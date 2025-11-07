Tomorrow Cellars Toasts the Holidays with Alcohol-Removed Wines and Festive Seasonal Offerings For Every Occasion

Blending fine winemaking with a spirit of inclusion, Tomorrow Cellars invites everyone to savor the moment — and the morning after.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Cellars , an alcohol-removed wine from California for the intentional wine drinker who values craft and connection, is kicking off the holidays with a festive lineup of seasonal promotions and offerings that encourage togetherness. With a series of limited-time sales and thoughtfully curated bundles available on tomorrowcellars.com , the brand makes it effortless to gather all your friends and family around the same shared table – whether skipping alcohol or simply seeking a more balanced way to celebrate – with their three core wines: Red Blend, Rhône Blanc, and Sparkling Blanc de Rhône. The brand's holiday offerings include:

Tomorrow Cellars' alcohol-removed Rhône Blanc, Sparkling Blanc de Rhône, and Red Blend.

Sales & Promotions:

Pre-Thanksgiving Gather & Save Sale : Offer: 10% off 3 bottles, 20% off 6, 25% off case of 12 Dates: November 8th - 18th Shipping cut-off for Thanksgiving arrival: Ground deadline: November 18th 2-Day: November 24th

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale: Offer: 15% off Sparkling Blanc de Rhône and Red Blend Dates: November 19th - December 2nd



Gifting Bundles:

The Holiday Rescue Pack ($144): Offer: 6-bottle mix of Sparkling Blanc de Rhône and Red Blend (20% off + free shipping automatically applied at checkout). Gift note available at checkout. Shipping cut-off for Christmas arrival: Ground deadline: December 16th 2-Day: December 22nd

Taste of Tomorrow 3-Pack ($85): Offer: 3-bottle mix of Rhône Blanc, Sparkling Blanc de Rhône, and Red Blend (free shipping automatically applied at checkout). Gift note available at checkout. Shipping cut-off for Christmas arrival: Ground deadline: December 16th 2-Day: December 22nd



Tomorrow Cellars' holiday bundles are built for every moment this festive season – encouraging celebration, connection, and indulgence without compromise. Whether it's for a sparkling toast to kick off the evening, a cozy dinner shared with family, or a lively gathering that stretches late into the night, each varietal brings its own personality to the table. Food pairings for each wine include:

Red Blend: Tomorrow Cellars' Red Blend shines alongside both classic and unexpected pairings. Its bright, juicy character complements the savory depth of a whole roasted cauliflower, while gentle tannins and notes of dried herbs and cocoa make it a beautiful match for slow-roasted salmon. It also pairs well with warm cheeses, chocolate-covered almonds, or sweet-and-salty bites like baked brie with jam – balanced, versatile, and made for sharing.

Sparkling Blanc de Rhône: Tomorrow Cellars' Sparkling Blanc de Rhône is the perfect way to start the evening, setting a festive mood. Its crisp, lively character pairs nicely with savory appetizers like French Butter Anchovy Bites and Trout Rillettes, as well as simple, salty snacks such as popcorn with nutritional yeast, or cheddar and quince paste.

Rhône Blanc: Tomorrow Cellars' Rhône Blanc is a versatile, multidimensional wine that complements both bright and rich flavors. It shines alongside lemony salads, creamy yogurt dips, and seafood dishes like Dungeness crab with sourdough, melted butter, and crisp romaine. For a nontraditional twist, its freshness and subtle spice make it an elegant match for bold, flavorful dishes like Pad Thai or yellow curry.

As more people embrace mindful drinking, the culture of celebration is evolving. A recent Gallup survey found that only 54% of U.S. adults reported drinking alcohol in 2025 – the lowest figure in nearly 90 years of tracking. Tomorrow Cellars is at the forefront of this shift, crafting alcohol-removed wines that invite everyone to raise a glass, celebrate without compromise, and savor tomorrow.

About Tomorrow Cellars

Tomorrow Cellars is an alcohol-removed wine from California for the intentional wine drinker who values craft and connection. Founded in 2024, it celebrates the timeless ritual of gathering with friends and family over a glass of wine, while opening up wine culture to everyone – regardless of their relationship with alcohol. Made from sustainably farmed grapes, Tomorrow Cellars honors traditional winemaking techniques to create a premium wine before gently removing the alcohol. This results in a Red Blend, Rhône Blanc, and Sparkling Blanc de Rhône that maintain all their natural flavors and aromas without added sugars or unnecessary additives. Co-founded by Napa Valley neighbors David Risher, CEO of Lyft, his wife & author Jen Risher in collaboration with wine-industry veteran Tracy Sweeney, Tomorrow Cellars is raising the standard for non-alcoholic wine. Follow along @tomorrowcellars and learn more at tomorrowcellars.com .

Key Highlights

Tomorrow Cellars: An alcohol-removed wine from California for the intentional wine drinker who values craft and connection.

Three core wines for holiday hosting: Red Blend, Rhône Blanc, Sparkling Blanc de Rhône.

Seasonal offers: Nov 8-18 "Gather & Save" (10% off 3; 20% off 6; 25% off 12) and Nov 19-Dec 2 Black Friday/Cyber Monday (15% off Sparkling Blanc de Rhône & Red Blend).

Gift bundles: Holiday Rescue Pack ($144) – 6-bottle mix of Sparkling + Red (20% off + free shipping); Taste of Tomorrow 3-Pack ($85) – 1 of each (free shipping); gift notes available at checkout.

U.S. holiday shipping cutoffs: Thanksgiving – Ground: Nov 18; 2-Day: Nov 24. Christmas – Ground: Dec 16; 2-Day: Dec 22.

Food-pairing friendly: Red pairs with roasted cauliflower, slow-roasted salmon, warm cheeses; Sparkling pairs with anchovy bites, trout rillettes, popcorn; Rhône Blanc pairs with lemony salads, yogurt dips, seafood, Pad Thai/yellow curry.

Where to buy: tomorrowcellars.com or Amazon .

FAQ

Q: What is Tomorrow Cellars?

A: An alcohol-removed wine from California for the intentional wine drinker who values craft and connection – made from sustainably farmed grapes, crafted traditionally, then the alcohol is gently removed to preserve flavor and aroma, without added sugars or unnecessary additives.

Q: Which wines are available?

A: Alcohol-Removed Red Blend, Rhône Blanc, and Sparkling Blanc de Rhône.

Q: What seasonal promotions are running?

A: Nov 8-18: "Gather & Save" – 10% off 3 bottles, 20% off 6, 25% off 12. Nov 19-Dec 2: Black Friday/Cyber Monday – 15% off Sparkling Blanc de Rhône and Red Blend.

Q: What gift bundles can I buy?

A: Holiday Rescue Pack ($144): 6-bottle mix of Sparkling Blanc de Rhône + Red Blend (20% off + free shipping auto-applied). Taste of Tomorrow 3-Pack ($85): Rhône Blanc + Sparkling + Red (free shipping). Gift notes can be added at checkout.

Q: What are the U.S. shipping deadlines?

A: Thanksgiving arrival: Ground Nov 18, 2-Day Nov 24. Christmas arrival: Ground Dec 16, 2-Day Dec 22.

Q: Where can I buy Tomorrow Cellars wine online?

A: Shop tomorrowcellars.com or Amazon .

Q: What food pairings do you recommend for each wine?

A:

Red Blend: Roasted cauliflower; slow-roasted salmon; warm cheeses; chocolate-covered almonds.

Sparkling Blanc de Rhône: French butter anchovy bites; trout rillettes; popcorn with nutritional yeast; cheddar & quince.

Rhône Blanc: Lemony salads; creamy yogurt dips; seafood (e.g., Dungeness crab); Pad Thai or yellow curry.

Q: What makes Tomorrow Cellars different from other non-alcoholic wines?

A: Premium winemaking first, then alcohol removal; sustainably farmed grapes; no added sugars or unnecessary additives delivering full flavor and aroma in an alcohol-free wine.

Q: Can I include a gift note?

A: Yes – gift notes are available at checkout.

SOURCE Tomorrow Cellars