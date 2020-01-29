TOMORROW: Families and Teachers to Rally at State Capitol During National School Choice Week

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A variety of education options will come together to celebrate educational freedom at a rally at the Kansas Statehouse. The rally will feature remarks by students, teachers, and supporters. Attendees will also enjoy musical and artistic performances from talented students.

WHAT:

School choice week rally & student performances

WHO:

Students, teachers, school choice supporters

WHEN:

Noon Thursday, Jan. 30

WHERE:

The Kansas Statehouse | SW 8th & SW Van Buren

The event is organized by the Kansas Policy Institute, Americans for Prosperity, Urban Preparatory Academy of Wichita, Northfield School for the Liberal Arts, ACE Scholarships, Kansas City Kansas Catholic Archdiocese, and the Wichita Catholic Diocese.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kansas.

