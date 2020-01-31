TOMORROW: Families to Celebrate Education, Explore School Options at Mobile School Choice Fair
Free family fun to include face-painting, balloon artists, and more
Jan 31, 2020, 08:00 ET
MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will explore an array of local school options and educational resources at the Mobile School Choice Fair, which will also feature balloon artists, face-painting, a DJ, and refreshments.
WHAT:
- School fair showcasing many school types during School Choice Week
WHO:
- Mobile area families
- Representatives from area schools
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
WHERE:
- The Mobile Convention Center | 1 South Water St.
The school fair is hosted by Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
