Tomorrow Health Adds Healthcare, Tech Heavyweights to Leadership Team

Former Hippo and Oscar Health VP Anna Lenhardt joins as Chief People Officer; former Elemy and Uber Operations Lead Ryan Colby joins as Head of Go-to-Market



NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , a home-based care company, today announced that Anna Lenhardt has joined as Chief People Officer and Ryan Colby has joined as Head of Go-to-Market.

Arriving from VP of People roles at Hippo Insurance and Oscar Health , respectively, Lenhardt brings indispensable experience in nurturing and scaling talent and culture for fast-growth, venture-backed innovators, from growth-stage to IPO. Lenhardt helped Hippo expand from 100 to 600 employees, national expansion, and leading up to the company's 2021 debut on the NYSE. At Oscar, she aided in growing the company's cross-functional talent base from from 250 to 1,000 employees and to pre-IPO over a period of two years.

In the new role, Lenhardt is tasked with scaling Tomorrow Health's high-performance culture as it expands its patient footprint and geographic health plan, care provider and supplier reach. Her duties will include alignment of strategy and vision with talent acquisition efforts, operationalizing company values, spearheading DEI programming, employee engagement and more.

"Anna and Ryan bring significant experience in building and scaling world-class teams spanning healthcare services, technology and operations. Critically, they align closely with our company values to Fight Like Hell for Patients and Change the System from Within." said Vijay Kedar, Co-founder and CEO, Tomorrow Health. "Anna and Ryan join a leadership team that draws from market-moving companies including Amazon, Oscar Health, Flatiron Health, Signify Health and Warby Parker. Our unique healthcare and technology talent mix is crucial to bring purpose-built technology to market for our payor, provider and patient stakeholders and to enable more healthcare in the place patients want to be most — home."

Colby joins from recent operations leadership roles at Elemy , a behavioral care innovator, and Uber , a globally scaled transportation and delivery company. At Uber, Colby led Rideshare Marketplace Operations for the US & Canada, helping to launch and scale several markets and managing North American rider and driver pricing, promotions, and marketplace dynamics.

Colby will be responsible for bringing Tomorrow Health's innovative model to life in new markets. His role will include implementing partnerships with payers and bringing new referring providers and suppliers onto Tomorrow Health's marketplace.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. By partnering with payers, referring providers and home-based care suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven marketplace matches patients and their families with high quality home-based care suppliers, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across the country, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include BOND, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Quartet, Oscar, PillPack, Signify Health, Stripe, Warby Parker, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected]

