Tomorrow Health Adds New Executive Growth Leaders to Propel Home-Based Care Delivery

Gabriela Perez, former Chief Commercial Officer at Big Health, Joins as Chief Growth Officer Alongside Veterans from Alto Pharmacy and Butterfly Network

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , the leading home-based healthcare platform, today announced the expansion of its growth team with the hiring of Gabriela Perez as Chief Growth Officer, as well as Craig Thompson , General Manager and Senior Vice President of Sales, and Peter Saul , Director of Provider Growth.

Perez brings 20+ years of healthcare and startup leadership experience to Tomorrow Health, where she will lead the growth and scale of Tomorrow Health's home-based care technology to reach more patients across the country. Perez has a proven track record for building businesses and taking them to scale. She built new markets and partnerships from scratch at Best Doctors, and added over $110 million in top line revenue; she also led Ovia Health in the development of markets and new revenue streams, which resulted in 190% additional revenue growth and 80% increase in year-over-year revenue performance by channel. Most recently, Perez served as Chief Commercial Officer at Big Health, where she built out the company's commercial strategy.

"Throughout my career, I've committed to working at companies that are pursuing missions I'm passionate about – and Tomorrow Health fits this vision perfectly," said Perez. "Home-based care in our country needs an influx of better technology and more empathy, and I'm excited to join the team in helping deliver on this mission."

In addition to hiring Perez as Chief Growth Officer, Tomorrow Health has also brought on Craig Thompson as General Manager and Senior Vice President of Sales and Peter Saul as Director of Provider Growth.

Thompson has a strong track record of growth and success throughout his 20 year career as a sales leader. After spending 14 years leading sales at Abbott – including his role as Area Vice President for the Western United States Vascular Division – Thompson joined Alto Pharmacy as Vice President of Sales, where he grew revenue over 20x and expanded the team from 10 to 200, and then became the Chief Commercial Officer at Getlabs. Thompson will lead Tomorrow Health's referring provider and supplier growth teams, taking on ownership of growth and engagement with provider groups, health systems, and suppliers.

Saul brings 12+ years of health system partnerships experience to Tomorrow Health, propelled by an early career in implementations at Epic and five years at Lumere (acquired by GHX), where he worked closely with health system partners to develop new business lines. In his most recent role at Butterly Network, Saul sold an innovative combination of a device, software, and services to some of the most complex and prestigious healthcare organizations in the country, including VA Hospitals, the Department of Defense, and Mayo Clinic. In his role as Director of Provider Growth at Tomorrow Health, Saul will develop and execute strategic partnerships between Tomorrow Health and referring providers, especially health systems.

"The expansion of our growth team comes as we aim to capitalize on significant demand from enterprise partners to enable high-quality home-based care," said Vijay Kedar, founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. "Having Gabriela at the helm of a dynamic, relentless team – alongside Craig and Peter — will allow us to accelerate partnership with health plans, providers, and suppliers to deliver high-quality care to the patients who need it most."

To learn more about Tomorrow Health and career opportunities at the company, please visit www.tomorrowhealth.com .

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health builds technology that improves the way home-based care is ordered, delivered, and paid for. Today, the home-based care ecosystem is fragmented, confusing, and expensive, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars annually. The company manages and improves every step of the process, using technology-driven matching and considering quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with appropriate suppliers of more than 40,000 products and services, leading to improved patient health results and lowered costs.

Tomorrow Health is the leading home-based care platform and is partnered with health plans and health systems nationwide, including Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health Plan. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures.

MC: Shivani Stadvec

[email protected]

SOURCE Tomorrow Health