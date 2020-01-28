TOMORROW: Hundreds from Many Types of Schools to Celebrate School Choice Week at Capitol

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and educators will gather at the Capitol to share information about all of Michigan's K-12 school options. Legislators will explore school booths and talk to staff, students, and families about what makes each school unique. Then, attendees will gather to present the official School Choice Week proclamation, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, hear a student reflection on the transformative impact of choice, and enjoy a student dance performance.

WHAT:

- School Choice Week Celebration

WHO:

- Hundreds of students from various schools

- Michigan state legislators

WHEN & WHERE:

- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Michigan Capitol building | 100 N. Capitol Ave.

- 10 a.m. to noon: North Corridor

- Noon: Capitol Rotunda

Event planners include Michigan's Charter School Association and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, as well as the Michigan chapter of National Coalition for Public School Options, the Michigan Catholic Conference and the Great Lakes Education Project.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

