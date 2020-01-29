TOMORROW: Hundreds to Attend Showcase of Schools at State House for School Choice Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, teachers, and parents will bring their support of school choice to the capitol through a showcase of schools. A diverse group of schools will highlight their accomplishments inside and outside the classrooms of schools in Rhode Island.

WHAT:

- Schools showcase at the state house and tours of the capitol

- Celebration of School Choice Week

WHO:

- Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

WHERE:

- The Rhode Island State House | 82 Smith St.

This event is organized by Rhode Island Families for School Choice, a coalition of families that support expanded school choice in the Ocean State.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

