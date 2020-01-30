TOMORROW: Hundreds to Celebrate School Choice at Western Kentucky Rally

OWENSBORO, Ky., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Kentucky families will gather for an indoor rally to celebrate the state's K-12 school options. The program will include student performances, remarks by parents about the impact of school choice, and perspectives of school leaders. Attendees will be able to take a free self-guided tour through the museum.

WHAT:

- Rally and showcase of many school types during School Choice Week

WHO:

- Hundreds of Western Kentucky parents, students, and educators

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. CST Friday, Jan. 31

WHERE:

- The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is located at 311 W 2nd Street.

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

