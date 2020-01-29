TOMORROW: K-8 School Fair to Present School Options, Community Resources to Families

LIMA, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Allen County and Van Wert County families in exploring scholarship opportunities and visiting with representatives of a diverse array of local K-8 schools at Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund's School Choice School Fair. Besides embarking on a self-guided tour of school vendors, families will enjoy fun activities, a photo booth, and free snacks.

WHAT:

School Fair to celebrate School Choice Week

WHO:

Representatives of a variety of K-8 schools and educational options

Hundreds of area families and community members

WHEN:

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday , Jan. 30

WHERE:

Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center

The event is organized by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

