TOMORROW: K-8 School Fair to Present School Options, Community Resources to Families
Jan 29, 2020, 08:00 ET
LIMA, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Allen County and Van Wert County families in exploring scholarship opportunities and visiting with representatives of a diverse array of local K-8 schools at Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund's School Choice School Fair. Besides embarking on a self-guided tour of school vendors, families will enjoy fun activities, a photo booth, and free snacks.
WHAT:
- School Fair to celebrate School Choice Week
WHO:
- Representatives of a variety of K-8 schools and educational options
- Hundreds of area families and community members
WHEN:
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
WHERE:
- Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center
The event is organized by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
Share this article