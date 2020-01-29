TOMORROW: Pittsburgh Celebration of School Choice to Feature Jazz Band, Dance Performance, Student Speeches

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred attendees will fill Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School to show their support for educational choice. Students will perform dancing and jazz music, and the celebration will feature remarks from parents, students, and State Rep. Josh Kail (R-15) on the importance of school choice in Pennsylvania.

WHAT:

- School Choice Celebration with student performances

WHO:

- Pittsburgh area students, parents, & supporters

- Propel Braddock Hills High School

- Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School

- Commonwealth Charter Academy

- State Rep. Josh Kail (R-15)



WHEN:

- 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

WHERE:

- Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School | 1 Lincoln Park, Midland

This event is organized by the Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition, including Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, REACH, ExcelinEd, Excellent Schools PA, Commonwealth Foundation, and Americans for Prosperity.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

