TOMORROW: 'School Fair' Car Parade and Movie Screening to Celebrate School Choice Week in Safety

COLORAD SPRINGS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look for cars, buses, vans, and trucks decked out in school choice banners and signs to celebrate National School Choice Week with a "school fair" themed car parade and drive-in movie sponsored by Parents Challenge.

WHAT:

- School choice car parade featuring school districts, private and charter schools, homeschool associations and community organizations

- Drive-in movie screening of "Miss Virginia"

WHO:

- Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community members in the El Paso area

- To protect the health of attendees, all families will remain in their vehicles and all volunteers helping with the car parade and movie screening will be wearing masks and safely distanced more than six feet apart for the duration of both events.

WHEN:

- The car parade will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30

- The drive-in movie screening will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30

WHERE:

- The car parade will take place at the Colorado Early Colleges-Colorado Springs and Colorado Technical University parking lot.

- The movie screening will take place at the UCHealth Park stadium, located at 4385 Tutt Blvd.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

