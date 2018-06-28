This is the first time the one-year-old sleep e-tailer has partnered with a brick-and-mortar company to deliver in-store trials and purchases. "A lot of our customers are looking for a way to try our mattress before they buy it," says Tomorrow Sleep Founder and President Bryan Murphy. "At CB2 people can finally experience the comfort and quality of our hybrid mattress IRL."

Born out of Crate & Barrel, CB2 offers stylish home essentials and versatile decor to create environments that complement every lifestyle. "CB2's sleek, modern aesthetic is a great fit for the Tomorrow mattress" says Tomorrow Sleep Senior Brand Director Anna-Karin Loureiro, "We couldn't be happier with CB2 being our first retail partner."

With more DTC brands expanding into brick-and-mortar retail, partnering with CB2 is a natural progression for the young company . "It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time," Murphy says. "We can't imagine a better scenario than providing CB2 shoppers the convenience of pairing their new bed frame with the mattress of their dreams and we're so grateful that we get to provide that."

Contact: Lauren Frankel

45 West 45th St

Floor 12

New York, NY 10036

Phone: 973-568-2520

Email: press@tomorrowsleep.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-sleep-x-cb2-launch-300674098.html

SOURCE Tomorrow Sleep

Related Links

https://www.tomorrowsleep.com

