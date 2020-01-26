TOMORROW: Student Dance Performances, Upbeat Rally to Celebrate School Choice Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter and private school students in the Albuquerque area will bring their school spirit to a high-energy celebration of education during New Mexico's largest event planned during School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- Student showcase

- March to and rally at Civic Plaza

WHO:

- 500+ students, parents, teachers, and community members

WHEN & WHERE:

- Monday, Jan. 27:

- 11 a.m. Albuquerque Convention Center (2nd Civic Plaza NW), Ballroom C

- 12:45 p.m. March from the Convention Center to Civic Plaza (401 2nd St. NW)

This event is organized by the Public Charter Schools of New Mexico.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

