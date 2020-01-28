TOMORROW: Students, Legislators, Gov. Holcomb to Gather for Celebratory School Choice Week Breakfast
Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Eric Holcomb will join state legislators and students for a breakfast celebrating Indiana's K-12 educational choices on Wednesday, Jan. 29. One of Indiana's most prominent events during School Choice Week, the Quality Education Celebration will take place at the Conrad Hotel.
WHAT:
- Quality Education Celebration breakfast
WHO:
- Gov. Eric Holcomb
- State lawmakers
- Indiana students
WHEN:
- 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29
WHERE:
- The Conrad Hotel | 50 W. Washington St.
The legislative breakfast is organized by the Institute for Quality Education.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
