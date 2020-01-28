TOMORROW: Students, Parents, Teachers to Rally at the Nebraska State Capitol for School Choice

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred parents, children, and community members will rally for increased educational opportunity at the Nebraska State Capitol. The indoor rally will feature speeches from community members and special performances from school groups in the area.

A press conference will take place following the rally, which represents Nebraska's largest event during School Choice Week.

WHAT:



Indoor Rally for School Choice & Press Conference

WHO:

Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

WHERE:

Warner Chamber , Nebraska Capitol | 1445 K St.

The event is hosted by Nebraska Catholic Conference, School Choice Nebraska, Invest in Kids Nebraska, and Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

