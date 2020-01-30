TOMORROW: Students to Share Music, Dance Performances at School Choice Week Showcase

Free event to feature remarks by former Sen. Joel Ford

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 30, 2020, 08:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school and private school students from the Charlotte area will bring their talents to a student showcase in celebration of School Choice Week.

WHAT:

  • Student Showcase & Celebration of Education
  • Lunch and photo ops

WHO:

  • Students from the Charlotte area
  • Former Sen. Joel Ford. Zhen Graham
  • Cornerstone Christian School
  • East Voyager Academy
  • Victory Christian Center School

WHEN:

  • 10 a.m. Friday, January 31

WHERE:

  • The Discovery Place is located at 301 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte.

The event is organized by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

You just read:

TOMORROW: Students to Share Music, Dance Performances at School Choice Week Showcase

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 30, 2020, 08:00 ET