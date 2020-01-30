TOMORROW: Students to Share Music, Dance Performances at School Choice Week Showcase
Free event to feature remarks by former Sen. Joel Ford
Jan 30, 2020, 08:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school and private school students from the Charlotte area will bring their talents to a student showcase in celebration of School Choice Week.
WHAT:
- Student Showcase & Celebration of Education
- Lunch and photo ops
WHO:
- Students from the Charlotte area
- Former Sen. Joel Ford. Zhen Graham
- Cornerstone Christian School
- East Voyager Academy
- Victory Christian Center School
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. Friday, January 31
WHERE:
- The Discovery Place is located at 301 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte.
The event is organized by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina.
