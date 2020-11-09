Tomorrow to Offer its 500,000 App Users All-Digital Life Insurance Through Bestow Partnership

Tomorrow's...users will be able to purchase...life insurance within minutes, with no medical exam and an instant answer. Tweet this

Bestow is bringing life insurance to a new population, 85% of whom purchased their first life insurance policy through them. As part of its growth and platform expansion, Tomorrow has partnered with Bestow to provide a seamless shopping, applying, and buying experience to all Americans.

Beginning today, Tomorrow's legal will and trust users will be able to purchase needed life insurance within minutes, with no medical exam and an instant answer. "Given how much Tomorrow knows about its customers, their families, and their finances, the average person completes a life insurance purchase in under 5 minutes, all thanks to Bestow's investment in our partnership," says Dave Hanley, Founder and CEO of Tomorrow.

Bestow is the leading fully digital life insurance platform, providing products that are easy to understand and purchase. "Our Protect API enables partners like Tomorrow to seamlessly deliver all-digital life insurance products to their customers. This allows Tomorrow users to stay within the app they know and trust and in a matter of minutes apply for and purchase term life insurance," says Melbourne O'Banion, Bestow's CEO and Co-Founder.

InsureTech startups have raised $16.5 billion to stimulate transformation in the industry and Bestow is the first to partner with Tomorrow. Tomorrow has seen a 250% increase in life insurance applications since February, and this deeper integration with Bestow will help meet their user demand for online life insurance. Bestow has seen a similar growth in the same time period as consumers seek to insure themselves and their families instantly online.

"Tomorrow's commitment to helping all people plan for and achieve financial security to protect their families, and our mission to help people protect their people, made it clear that we should work together," said Melbourne O'Banion, Co-founder and CEO of Bestow.

"There are too many people not covered with basic life insurance protection in America. Many lack the option, or can't afford, to take time off of work to meet with insurance agents, doctors, or attorneys. Traditional services take significant time and money to complete. The many parents using tomorrow still want to secure their families' financial futures and protect them even if they're not around. This partnership with Bestow, and their innovative product and platform, allows these busy, hard-working families, the ability to protect their family. Whether that's on their lunch break, at home rocking their baby to sleep, or anywhere else in between. We realize this does not solve all the inequity in society, but we're committed to providing families with resilience against hard times. With Bestow, that protection is now more accessible than ever." said Dave Hanley, CEO of Tomorrow.

A study conducted by Bain & Company and Google identified online sales technologies as one of seven innovations that are revolutionizing the world of insurance and healthcare. These technologies dramatically improve not just the company, but user experience. What used to take weeks and too much paperwork has become an easy and cost-effective process. In a world of Big Data and digitization of information, companies can use data instead of doctor visits to determine coverage and cost of life insurance, making it quick and easy.

About Tomorrow

Tomorrow is a mission-driven, venture-backed startup founded in Seattle, WA in 2016 to help all families make long-term financial and legal decisions together for the first time, in an easy-to-use app designed to help them plan for the future. Learn more at https://tomorrow.me Follow us on Facebook, Twitter @TomorrowIdeas, and Instagram @tomorrowideas.

About Bestow

Bestow is a modern life insurance company that uses technology to make coverage accessible to millions. With Bestow, buying term life insurance is 100% digital — No doctors. No needles. Just coverage. By using technology instead of humans, Bestow meets customers wherever they are with an experience designed for today's busy families. To learn more or to offer Bestow to your clients, visit Bestow.com.

