Tomorrow Water is Selected to Provide a Wastewater Treatment System for the Largest Solar Panel Production Facility in the U.S.

Tomorrow Water

08 Aug, 2023, 07:23 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Water, a global environmental solutions provider, was selected to design and deliver a wastewater treatment solution that assures compliance with the regions' Publicly Owned Treatment Works pretreatment permit limits. Tomorrow Water was selected based on their ability to provide a cost-effective solution that meets the facility's water quality requirements and their ability to meet a very aggressive turnaround schedule. Services provided under this contract include progressive system design, equipment supply, commissioning and potentially an option for long term operations and maintenance after successful commissioning.

This facility is owned by one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers, known for its high-quality solar cells and modules. This will be the company's third US manufacturing facility and will be the largest solar panel production plant in the US described as "the largest solar investment in US history" by President Biden.

EF Kim, CEO of Tomorrow Water notes – We are proud to support this global provider of premium solar cells and modules who is also known as a sustainability leader in the manufacturing sector. We are proud to support a top global ESG solutions company. We see an increasing number of similar companies establishing and expanding manufacturing capacity in the US, and we earn their trust due to our deep knowledge of the client needs, proven portfolio of treatment technologies, and knowledge of US/local rules and regulations.

Anthony Dusovic, President of Tomorrow Water notes – We are humbled to have earned the trust of the Contractor, Engineer and Owner. As the demand for their green energy products continues to grow this client demands strict environmental compliance for their production wastewater streams in keeping with their core values. I am particularly proud of the work done by our "Industrial Solutions" team in developing partnerships with clients for the life of their facility, integrating technology solutions, o&m services and tailor-made financial solutions to best solve their challenges.

About Tomorrow Water
Through innovative technology and thought leadership, Tomorrow Water is minimizing the global environmental impact of wastewater treatment, while delivering sustainable, practical, and economical solutions. Tomorrow Water is committed to building sustainable waste and wastewater management systems, integrating low-energy wastewater treatment, energy production and other crucial elements of modern infrastructure whenever feasible.
BKT Co Ltd. is the parent company of Tomorrow Water.

Contact:
[email protected]
+1 (714) 578-0676

SOURCE Tomorrow Water

Explore

