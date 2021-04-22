Tomorrow Water Launches Second Phase of its Project to Revolutionize the Economics and Environmental Impact of Wastewater

The Tomorrow Water Project is aimed at drastically improving the economics and sustainability of wastewater treatment Tweet this

TWP 2.0 aims to revolutionize the value chain of wastewater treatment operations by implementing technologies and engineered solutions that harness and reuse wasted resources like heat, water, energy, and nutrients for other key infrastructure functions like energy generation and IT capacity. TWP 2.0 will also improve the cost-efficiency of wastewater treatment through water AI (artificial intelligence) and automation. In doing so, Tomorrow Water hopes to empower developing nations to deploy sustainable, reliable, and affordable sewage treatment systems.

"In addition to innovating the value chain of wastewater operations, in TWP 2.0 we intend to incorporate data centers in TWP facilities," said James Kim, COO of Tomorrow Water. "Data centers are sorely needed around the world as data processing requirements expand. The limiting factors for data centers in major cities are physical space, cooling capacity, and energy needs. By incorporating a data center on-site at a TWP facility, IT capacity can be expanded for a region in a sustainable, affordable way because the transfer of biogas energy and cooling water between TWP facilities solve data centers' traditional hurdles."

The first phase of the project (TWP 1.0) focused on creating the individual wastewater treatment and resource recovery technologies that can enable wastewater facilities to recycle valuable resources and achieve energy self-sufficiency, setting the groundwork for later stages of TWP. Tomorrow Water developed its highly efficient Proteus+ technology that converts wastewater solids into an energy production feedstock in a process called carbon diversion. When combined with the company's low-physical-footprint nitrogen removal technology called Mainstream AMX (Anammox), Proteus+ can treat wastewater in developing countries while using 50% less space and 60-70% less energy and requiring half as much time as conventional aeration-based technologies. In this phase, Tomorrow Water also integrated energy production technologies such as thermal hydrolysis and biogas production into the same facility as the wastewater plant, allowing the recycling of otherwise wasted heat, water, and electricity. For more information on the technologies developed in TWP 1.0, visit https://www.tomorrowwater.com/technology.

"From its inception in 2016, the primary goal of TWP has been to create science and engineering-based solutions to enable significant social and environmental improvements in the wastewater industry," explained Mr. Kim. "The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals have a slogan, 'Leave No One Behind'. As a company, we internalized this noble vision and seek to accomplish it through our own mission to 'Leave Nothing Behind' by employing innovative waste recycling technologies in every part of the world."

Through innovative technology and thought-leadership, Tomorrow Water is minimizing the global environmental impact of wastewater treatment, while delivering sustainable, practical, and economical solutions. Tomorrow Water is committed to building sustainable waste and wastewater management systems, integrating low-energy wastewater treatment, energy production and other crucial elements of modern infrastructure whenever feasible.

