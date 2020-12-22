TOMORROW X TOGETHER ANNOUNCES FIRST JAPANESE FULL-LENGTH ALBUM ‘STILL DREAMING’ AVAILABLE ON February 12

The album features ten tracks comprised of Japanese versions of six of the group's Korean hits, plus two intro/outro tracks, their Japanese hit "Everlasting Shine," and a brand new Japanese original song, "Force," featured as the opening theme for the animation "World Trigger" (2nd season).

In addition to the STANDARD 1 CD version, which will include one of five randomly selected photo cards for the first-run pressing, there will also be limited edition versions of STILL DREAMING featuring all ten tracks. LIMITED EDITION A (1CD) is encased in a limited-edition deluxe slip case with a 24-page booklet filled with daytime photos, a 24-page booklet filled with sunset-time photos, and a lyrics booklet. LIMITED EDITION B (1CD + 1 DVD) will include a DVD featuring the music video for "Blue Hour (Japanese Ver.)," a making-of video and footage from cover photoshoot, as well as a 12-page booklet filled with daytime and sunset-time photos unique to this limited-edition package.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March last year and has proved themselves as global super rookies as the forefront of the K-Pop scene, claiming a total of ten Rookie Awards. Widely recognized for their high-quality content and impeccable performances, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is once again prepared to take the world by storm with the release of STILL DREAMING.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER received global attention even before the release of their Korean debut mini-Album The Dream Chapter: STAR in March 2019. Upon its release, the mini-Album topped the charts at No.1 on iTunes' Top Album chart in 44 countries and regions and went to No. 140 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. In addition, the music video for "CROWN" achieved 10M streams in just 13 hours and exceeded 14.49M streams 24 hours after its release, which is the fastest record among new artists debuting in 2019. As of February 15, 2020, the video now has more than 100M views.

Their debut full-length Korean album Dream Chapter: MAGIC also went to No.1 on iTunes' Top Album chart in 25 countries and regions and the music video for its lead track, "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)," has already exceeded 65M streams (as of Nov 25, 2020).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's last mini-Album minisode1 : Blue Hour reached 300K in physical sales in the first week of release, hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and debuting at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.. The EP also placed No. 19 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums Chart. The new ranks mark career milestones for the group, coming on the heels of previous accolades including reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart.

Track List:

Intro: DREAMING Force *New Japanese original Blue Hour *New Japanese version of the lead track in the mini album, "minisode1: Blue Hour" released in Oct. Run Away [Japanese version] CROWN [Japanese version] Angel Or Devil [Japanese version] Drama [Japanese version] Everlasting Shine Can't You See Me? [Japanese version] Outro: STILL

Limited Edition A (CD)

Available on CD in a limited-edition deluxe slip case with a 24-page booklet filled with daytime photos, a 24-page booklet filled with sunset-time photos, and a lyrics booklet.

Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)

Available as a CD + DVD limited-edition with the DVD featuring the music video for "Blue Hour," a making-of feature of the music video and videos from the album cover photoshoot. In addition, this package includes a 12-page booklet filled with daytime and sunset-time photos unique to this limited-edition package.

Standard Edition (CD)

The first pressing to include one of five randomly selected photo cards.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER ("tomorrow by together") has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. Composed of five members, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI, the band is full of bright and playful energy, where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create synergy. In just two months of their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase tour in six cities with their debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Emerging as one of K-pop's most highly-acclaimed acts, the global super rookies have already won Best New Artist accolades on various award shows and received nomination in 2019 & 2020 MTV Video Music Awards' Best K-Pop category.

About Big Hit Entertainment

Founded in February 2005 in Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management, and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global superstars BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of "Music & Artist for Healing"', Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises