Tomorrow.io Announces $175M Financing to Deploy DeepSky, The World's First AI-Native Weather Satellite Constellation

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow.io announced today a $175M equity financing led by Stonecourt Capital and HarbourVest to accelerate the deployment of DeepSky, the world's first AI-native weather satellite constellation. The funding is intended to support the rapid expansion of Tomorrow.io's space infrastructure and intelligence platform, enabling unprecedented global atmospheric sensing and decision-making capabilities.

This financing builds on a proven foundation of execution. Tomorrow.io has completed the full deployment of its first satellite constellation, having launched 13 satellites to space, achieving 60-minute global revisit, while scaling an AI-driven intelligence platform now embedded across critical industries. DeepSky extends this foundation into the next phase of the company's roadmap, supporting continued commercial growth, expanding data coverage, and unlocking new high-frequency sensing capabilities.

Eric Gribetz, Managing Director, Stonecourt Capital:

"We first invested in Tomorrow.io in 2021, when the company was still in the early stages of building its space strategy. From the beginning, we believed in the team's vision, technical depth, and ability to execute. Over the past several years, Tomorrow.io has consistently delivered against that vision, and we are proud to deepen our partnership and support the company as it continues to build a category-defining platform."

AI-driven forecasting systems are increasingly constrained not by algorithms, but by the density, diversity, and timeliness of atmospheric observations. Legacy satellite infrastructure cannot meet the requirements of modern AI systems.

DeepSky addresses this gap. Designed as a proliferated Low Earth Orbit constellation of multi-sensor satellites, DeepSky dramatically increases revisit rates, expands coverage in data-sparse regions, and enables faster refresh cycles for global and regional forecast models - creating a new observational backbone for AI-native weather intelligence.

Peter Lipson, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners:

"Tomorrow.io represents a rare combination of differentiated technology, real commercial traction, global positive impact, and a management team that has consistently executed against an ambitious vision. We believe the company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of space, data, and critical decision-making, and we are excited to partner with Shimon, Itai, Rei, and the team as they scale the business into its next phase of growth."

Tomorrow.io's technology is already embedded in some of the world's most complex operational environments, supporting real-time decision-making across aviation, logistics, energy, insurance, and the public sector. DeepSky extends this capability into a new class of continuously adaptive, AI-native decision systems.

"Operational resilience now depends on treating atmospheric data with the same rigor as any other mission-critical infrastructure," said Nikhil Ahuja, Senior Director Planning and Supply Chain at Amazon. "The advancement in sensing and rapid refresh frequency DeepSky enables creates a new class of AI-driven decision systems that are more adaptive and localized. This evolution will define the future of the world's largest-scale operations."

"Modern supply chains can no longer rely on static planning or historical averages. True resilience comes from continuously sensing operating conditions and translating that intelligence into network-wide decisions," said Matt Garland, CTO at BNSF. "DeepSky represents a meaningful step toward defining a new category of what is possible as agentic AI becomes a critical part of planning and creating a unified operational picture."

Tomorrow.io's first constellation already delivers real-time atmospheric intelligence to more than 250 organizations worldwide. The applications range from supply chain optimization and infrastructure resilience to early warning systems and climate adaptation.

The same data that enables enterprises to optimize operations also strengthens public-sector preparedness, disaster response, and long-term risk planning - underscoring the dual commercial and societal impact of AI-native weather intelligence.

"Weather is one of the most powerful forces shaping our world - it affects lives, economies, and national security every single day. Tomorrow.io was built with the belief that if we could fundamentally change how the planet is observed, we could change how decisions are made at every level," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-Founder. "DeepSky represents the next chapter of that mission. By combining AI-native space infrastructure with real-time intelligence, we are building the most impactful weather technology platform in the world - one designed not just to forecast the future, but to help governments, industries, and communities act on it."

Philippe Schwartz, Partner at Square Peg:

"Tomorrow.io has consistently executed on a bold, long-term vision. We're excited to see HarbourVest join alongside Stonecourt as the company scales its platform and expands its impact globally. This is a meaningful milestone for the team and the business."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Tomorrow.io in connection with the financing. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Tomorrow.io.

About Tomorrow.io

Named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies, Tomorrow.io is the modern end-to-end platform for managing weather resiliency. Tomorrow.io combines next-generation space technology, generative AI, and proprietary weather modeling to deliver unmatched forecasting and decision-making capabilities. Trusted by more than half of the top ten Fortune 500 companies, Tomorrow.io enables predictive, impact-based action for a safer, more resilient future. Existing investors include Square Peg, Canaan, Activate, Pitango, ClearVision, and Fontinalis. Learn more at tomorrow.io .

