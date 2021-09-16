Tomorrowland Winter: A unique winter festival experience with the world's finest electronic artists

The eclectic line-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2022 is stacked with some of the finest electronic artists in the world, catering to fans of all genres and sounds in electronic dance music – from house to techno and trance, there's something in there for any music fan around the world. Festival visitors will be treated to unforgettable performances throughout the entire day at different beautiful stages in the mountains until sunset – also accessible for non-skiers and pedestrians. At Tomorrowland Winter 2022, there will also be plenty to do for non-skiers, offering visitors all kinds of winter snow activities that don't involve skiing or snowboarding. Afterwards, people can continue their festival experience in the evening at multiple stages in the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez and party through the night in the brand-new, covered and heated Mainstage.