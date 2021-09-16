Tomorrowland Winter: A unique winter festival experience with the world's finest electronic artists
Dance high up in the beautiful French Alps with Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Quintino and Yves V
Sep 16, 2021, 09:00 ET
ALPE D'HUEZ, France and ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years, Tomorrowland is back. The first Tomorrowland of 2022 will take place from March 19-26 in the beautiful ski resort and mountains of Alpe d'Huez (France). Tomorrowland has now unveiled the first names of artists who will be performing at the second edition of Tomorrowland Winter, welcoming Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Quintino and Yves V to play at some of the most dazzling stages high up in the beautiful French Alps on an altitude of more than 2000m.
The eclectic line-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2022 is stacked with some of the finest electronic artists in the world, catering to fans of all genres and sounds in electronic dance music – from house to techno and trance, there's something in there for any music fan around the world. Festival visitors will be treated to unforgettable performances throughout the entire day at different beautiful stages in the mountains until sunset – also accessible for non-skiers and pedestrians. At Tomorrowland Winter 2022, there will also be plenty to do for non-skiers, offering visitors all kinds of winter snow activities that don't involve skiing or snowboarding. Afterwards, people can continue their festival experience in the evening at multiple stages in the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez and party through the night in the brand-new, covered and heated Mainstage.
Tickets for Tomorrowland Winter 2022 go on sale on Saturday September 18 via tomorrowland.com
