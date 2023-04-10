Tomorrow's Rainbow To Host 10th Annual Paper Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale

Proceeds from the Event Provide Free Grief and Trauma Counseling Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow's Rainbow will host its 10th Annual Hope Floats celebratory event—on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Esplanade Park, located in downtown Fort Lauderdale. More than 500 people are expected to attend. Join families who have experienced the death of a loved one by decorating a memorial paper boat; at 4 PM many of the boats will be launched in the New River.

"It is so exciting every year to combine family fun with a flotilla of memorial paper boats led by a 24-ft paper boat celebrating the lives of those who hold a special place in our hearts forever," said Abby Mosher, Founder and Executive Director of the unique nonprofit organization.

The personalized memorial messages on each family's paper boat are unique and touching. Paper boats are available in many sizes and can be purchased at the event or pre-ordered online at TomorrowsRainbow.org/HopeFloats and decorated on-site. The FREE, family-friendly event will include a bounce house, face painting, food trucks, live music, miniature horses, games, prizes, and the boat parade.

Event sponsors include Moriarty & Associates, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Broward Health, Runyon's Restaurant, GCI Corporation, Motion Elevator, Waste Management, Alex Cares, Inc., & Zelman Style Interiors. Proceeds benefit children's grief and trauma programs at Tomorrow's Rainbow where a herd of miniature horses help achieve the mission of nurturing emotional wellness & resiliency for children, teens, and families experiencing grief, loss, or trauma.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Winterfest to bring this FREE family event to the Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk. A 24-foot paper boat floating down the New River is not something you see every day." said Mosher.

Tomorrow's Rainbow, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, celebrates 17 years assisting children, teens, and families that are healing from grief, loss, or trauma. Located in Coconut Creek, Florida, the Tomorrow's Rainbow mini-ranch is an oasis promoting emotional wellness and resiliency through our equine-assisted psychotherapy support groups, offered free to children and families, and survivors of tragedies like those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Deerfield Beach.

To learn more about Tomorrow's Rainbow, sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved, visit us at TomorrowsRainbow.org, or contact Leah Eauslin at 954.953.0847 or at [email protected].

SOURCE Tomorrow's Rainbow